The holiday season is just around the corner and Community Education has some holiday fun planned that will most likely make your list of holiday traditions. These could be right up there with the Litchfield Christmas lights, visiting the Santa house, and the Shop Local activities that are being planned.
A tradition that has become a Litchfield favorite is the Holiday Showcase, held on the first Saturday in December, this year Dec. 7. The Showcase is a chance for community members to share their musical, theatrical or dance talents. It has become a favorite way to kick off the Christmas season. Auditions are this coming Thursday evening, Nov. 7, starting at 6:30pm at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium. Call the office at 320-693-2354 to secure your audition time.
For many of us, the Guthrie Theater’s "A Christmas Carol" is a cherished tradition. If you haven’t had a chance to see this beloved Christmas classic on the Guthrie stage, this is the year. We have a spot left for you for this dinner/theater event for Sunday, Nov. 17. Come and join us, it could be a special pre-Christmas present for a loved one.
If you had a Scandinavion grandma, chances are lefse was a family favorite and part of the delicious goodies that adorned your childhood holiday table. Well, now is the time to learn how to make it and keep the tradition alive! Lefse class is Nov. 26, come and get rolling this holiday delight.
The Dribblin Dragons has been a November Saturday morning tradition for 32 years! Chances are that by now it has become a tradition for your family as another generation is old enough to play. Started by John Carlson, Coach Matt Dreger and the high school basketball teams have kept the ball bouncing on this fun way to introduce young students to the sport of basketball. Students will want to meet Coach and the teams on the high school basketball court starting Saturday, Nov. 16.
The Winter/Spring Community Education Guide is being planned and you have just a few more days to let us know if you would like to offer a class or event. Janaye Prieve will walk you through the process and help get your ideas up and running. Who knows, you too might have a great tradition you would like to share with our community!
Call 320-693-2354t o register for a class or share your ideas, go to our website at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Let the Tradition making begin!