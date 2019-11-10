Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 11F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 11F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.