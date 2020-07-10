Why is my lilac tree so temperamental? Last year, it would not bloom. This year there were 44 blossoms on it. That beats the record of two years ago when it presented 13 blooms. The lilac tree is not like my lilac bush, which blooms every year right on a schedule. The tree’s flowers are white; the lilac bush’s are, well, lilac-colored. Purple. Both have lovely smells but different from each other. The tree’s are more pungent and deeper than the bush’s. Both lovely aromas.
I have consulted the experts about my tree not blossoming every year but have gotten no clear answers. Before you wonder about fertilizer and watering, never mind. I do that on a regular basis. Don’t start backing away, but I think plants respond to their environment just as animals do. Just more slowly. Could my lilac tree be moody? Some years it just isn’t up to the work of bursting into bloom. I’ve had those times when I just took it easy for awhile. Why can’t a tree?
Peter Wolhlieben, a German scientist who studies trees, says they “have feelings and like to stand close to each other.” I planted a maple tree next to the lilac tree several years ago and now their branches are almost touching. Could that be helpful to the lilac tree and account for its exuberant blooming this year? Could the maple getting closer make the lilac tree happy? I will watch how things go next year when I am sure they will actually be intertwining their branches.
Meanwhile, I have praised the tree for this year’s record- breaking outburst of flowers. Recently, researchers for the British Royal Horticultural Society found that talking to plants — including trees — makes them grow faster. Especially if that voice is female.
Hey, excuse me, I am quoting the Royal Horticultural Society. They ought to know. I think.
Of course, there will always be those who will say “pooh” to that. I say, give it a shot; it could work.
It might be smart to do your tree-talking unobtrusively, so no one can claim you‘ve gone ’round the deep end. Even though being socially isolated for months, you are probably already talking to trees.