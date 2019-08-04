I just saw an online post that said “August is the Sunday of summer.” I agree. I love summer and summer break from school, and I dread the arrival of fall – even though September is actually wonderful. I always find that the key to dealing with late summer is to throw myself into enjoying it. If you’re someone whose idea of fun is digging into a good book while sitting outside – or if you’d rather escape the heat by reading one in the air-conditioning – pick up one of these absorbing new novels at the Litchfield library.
“Keeping Lucy” by T. Greenwood is the story of a mother in the late 1960s. Ginny’s husband and his powerful family convince her to send their newborn daughter Lucy to live at an institution because she has Down Syndrome, and to grieve her as though she were dead. But two years later, Ginny’s best friend sees an investigative story showing that the institution is a terrible place, and the two of them head out to get the little girl. Based on real events, this is a story of how far a mother would go to protect her child.
Ruth Ware has become a popular author with books such as “The Woman in Cabin 10” and “The Death of Mrs. Westaway.” Her newest is “The Turn of the Key.” It’s a Gothic thriller featuring the modern technology of a smart house that malfunctions in terrifying ways. The protagonist takes a nanny job with amazing pay on a Scottish estate with seemingly perfect children, but the novel is told from prison where she awaits trial for a murder she says she didn’t commit. Ware’s style is sometimes compared to Agatha Christie.
“A Dangerous Man” is the latest in the Elvis Cole and Joe Pike series by Robert Crais. Joe Pike catches two men who abduct a young bank teller when Joe happens to be at the bank on everyday business. But after the men post bail, they’re murdered and the young woman disappears. Joe reaches out to his friend Elvis Cole to help him solve the mystery, which turns out to be much more complicated than it first appears. Reviewers say this is a particularly strong entry in the series.
“Labyrinth” is the 23rd book in Catherine Coulter’s FBI Thrillers series. Agents Savich and Sherlock get involved in a strange case when Sherlock’s car is struck by another vehicle at an intersection, followed by a body hitting her windshield. When she wakes up in the hospital after the accident, she learns that the man ran away and no one knows who he is. DNA evidence points to a missing CIA analyst. Meanwhile Savich is called in on a case involving a kidnapped woman who identifies a small town sheriff’s nephew as her captor, before the sheriff arrests both her and her rescuer. Coulter is known for novels with many twists and plenty of suspense.
“Never Have I Ever” by Joshilyn Jackson is a dark and funny thriller about secrets from the past. A new woman joins a book club and starts a game of “never have I ever,” encouraging the other women to share naughty secrets over wine. But the main character has a wonderful family life to protect and a past to hide, which the mysterious new woman somehow knows about.
Other new additions at the library include “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva (a spy thriller), “Wherever She Goes” by Kelly Armstrong (a psychological thriller), “Backlash” by Brad Thor (a political thriller), “FKA USA” by Reed King (a dystopian novel), and “Aunt Dimity and the Heart of Gold” by Nancy Atherton (a cozy mystery). Find something to read that suits your preferences while you enjoy the rest of summer or wait eagerly for fall.