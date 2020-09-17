It’s very wrong to use a cell phone while driving or to put on makeup. But people do. And should not.
Here’s what I did wrong while driving. The other day I was racing to Burnsville for my brother’s 90th birthday party. There was construction in Cokato and more traffic than usual, so it was taking longer than usual. I was afraid I’d be late.
I did not speed but I was tense. I took a sip of coffee, and dang ... I spilled some of it on my white blouse. Now, we all know you have to douse coffee stains with water right away or you’ll never get them out. I did not want to show up looking like a pinto pony …. my white blouse with beige spots all over it.
Now, here’s where I did the wrong thing: I decided to spot clean my blouse while driving. I grabbed a paper towel and doused it with water. (I had a cup of water in the cup holder next to the coffee.) Keeping a sharp eye on the road, I smashed the soaking paper towel onto the spots on my blouse. And lo! They came right out ... but of course I was soaked to the skin. But, I knew the blouse would dry in time, since I had another 45 minutes before I got to the party.
Driving while doing my laundry reminded me of my nephew’s confession to me that years ago he had the habit of reading books while zooming down the freeway. He quit doing that when he became a father; he had a responsibility to stay alive for them and finally faced the fact that he was a serious menace on the road.
I used to read while walking. I did that when I was in college. I’d be deep into a book as I moved from building to building. Seemed sensible to me, but several people thought I was very odd.
When I moved to Manhattan, I continued the habit. I would have my nose in a book as I wove my way among the pedestrians and cars. Many an alarmed New Yorker would say, “Miss, Miss ... watch out ... you’ll fall in a hole .” Or they cautioned me at intersections “Look out! You’ll get hit!!” I never got hurt, but I did finally wised up and stopped tempting fate.
However, I was careless about untied shoelaces. I did not bother to tie them when they came loose – if I were in a hurry, I‘d just ignore them and race on. Again, concerned New Yorkers passing by could not resist trying to help. “Your shoelace is untied.” I’d say, as I swept along, “I know.”
It seemed a waste of time to stop and tie my laces; I could do that when I got to where I was hurrying. I did find it rather charming that so-called cold New Yorkers were so concerned about my welfare. At least, when it came to laces.
It was an untied lace that resulted in a sweet situation.
I was in Hollywood with the Today Show. My assignment was to pre-interview Lucille Ball; she was in her dressing room on the movie set for "Mame" in which she was starring. We were across from each chatting pleasantly, when she suddenly jumped up and lunged toward me. I thought, “What did I do? Is she angry?” Not at all. She dropped to her knees in front of me and said, “Your shoelace is untied. You shouldn’t run around like that. You could trip and hurt yourself.” With that she tied that shoelace firmly and tightly. Then, she jumped up and sat back down.
I thought, now there is a woman of action. She sees a problem and solves it just like that. No wonder she was one of the most successful actresses and producers in the business. A lesson learned. And all because I was lazy about tying my shoelaces.
By the way, in my senior years, I don’t wear shoes with laces. Too hard on the back tying them.