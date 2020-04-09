There is no denying that we are living in an unprecedented time. COVID-19 coronavirus has dominated the news, has changed the way we go about our daily lives, and has added a level of uncertainty many of us have never seen before. In agriculture, it can feel like "one more thing" added onto an already overwhelming pile of stresses. As we move forward into many unknowns, I urge everyone to make sure they are taking good care of themselves. Now more than ever, keeping our bodies and minds healthy is critical.
Physically, remember to get plenty of sleep, eat a balanced diet, drink plenty of water, and stay active. In addition, follow the CDC’s and Department of Health’s recommendations for social distancing and self-isolation as much as you can. At a time like this, we all play a role in keeping each other healthy. It can be frustrating and inconvenient, but it is critical.
Mentally, remember that much of what we are experiencing right now is out of our control. Focus on the things you can control, including your reactions to the situation and other people. Self-care is always important and should never be ignored. It can be hard to take time for ourselves, especially with kids at home, spring planting coming, and everything else, but we need to. Self-care isn’t selfish. Self-care is the active choice to engage in the activities that are required to gain or maintain an optimal level of overall health. Overall health includes our physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Some of my favorite self-care strategies include being active, deep breathing, cooking, reading, and talking to family and friends. As you can see, I use several strategies that engage my body, mind, and spirit. Social interaction especially is key to emotional health. Now I know what you’re thinking, “how can I be social at a time like this?” There are so many ways! Call a parent or grandparent on the phone, video chat a friend, send a handwritten note to a sibling. Engaging with others benefits not only us, but them as well.
With everything feeling so upside down, you may also find it helpful to maintain a regular schedule. This is especially important if you suddenly have kids at home. Set a wake-up time, have a breakfast plan, work on activities throughout the day, make lunch and dinner, and plan time for self-care and checking in with others. Try to avoid spending excessive time complaining or thinking about when things were “normal.” Control the controllable: your attitude, your schedule, and your interactions with others.
If there is anything I can do for you during this time, don’t hesitate to contact me at 612-756-3977 or krek0033@umn.edu. We are all in this together.