I don’t sleep through the night. I seem to have to get up and roam the house at odd hours — often sometime around 3 a.m.
I have done that since I was a kid. Usually, I wake up to read.
I remember on the farm when we had no electricity and used lamplight. (Yes, I go back a ways.) My dad also read late at night. I wasn’t supposed to be up at night but I wanted to read too.
To do so, I would sneak out of my bed to the hallway and hold my book up to catch the faint light from Dad’s lamp. My mother caught me and worried I wouldn’t get enough sleep. I was a growing child, after all.
She consulted our country doctor who asked, “Is she healthy?”
“Yes,” she said.
“Well, then,” he said, “leave her alone. Let her read.” And she did. My mother was an avid reader, too, so I figure she sympathized.
That created my habit of roaming the house at night. I discovered that my mother walked around at night, too, as did my sister. I suppose it ran in the family – at least among the women — my father and my brother slept soundly through the night.
It all came to a head one night years after my sister and I had homes of our own. We were visiting my mother for a few days when one night about 2 or 3 a.m., we discovered that all three of us were drifting about in the dark in our nightgowns moving from bathroom to kitchen to living room. We slipped by each other and did not speak because we did not want to wake up completely and not be able to go back to sleep.
I know, sounds goofy, but it worked. We came to call it “ghosting” as that’s what it seemed to be. We were like sleepwalking Lady Macbeths. Only we were not compelled to wash our hands incessantly and mutter, “Will these hands ne’er be clean?”
We just looked for a piece of cake, or a book, or a movie magazine and then drifted back to bed and almost immediately fell back to sleep.
When I visit friends, I have to warn them I might “ghost" about their houses too. And not just to stop in the bathroom. I might examine the pictures on their walls, check out their libraries, look through their magazines, or play with their cat ... always entertaining.
Cats ghost about at night too — which is why I am pretty sure I was a cat in another life. Don’t look at me that way, millions of people believe in reincarnation. In fact, one survey showed that one in four Americans believe in reincarnation. Who’d have thought?
I’m thinking I might have been a big cat ... a black panther, maybe. Don’t you love it? Nothing like a fantasy to lighten the day.