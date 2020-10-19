This is certainly one of the most beautiful places on earth, I thought, sitting on the beach at Hale Lake in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. It was 12 p.m. and I was staring at the moon set in a clear blue sky like a rare blue-gray pearl. All around the lake there was a reflection of fall colors, red, gold, green and yellow. Houses hidden behind maple, birch, and oak tress appeared on the hillside. Long terraced steps led down to docks that would soon be removed and stored until next summer. It was warm, 72 degrees, and I felt good, like a geezer should.
I was healing from an injury to my head and face resulting from falling out of bed early that morning. I fell between the bed and nightstand made of wood, aged in the lake country. It showed no signs of contact with flesh and bone. Four places on my noggin sustained a dent and scrape, causing bleeding that dripped onto sheet, pillowcase, and comforter. I am on an anticoagulant so the lacerations, one on the bridge of my nose, refused to stop bleeding. I oozed through the night until my son-in-law, bless his heart, awoke, and came to the rescue with styptic and gauze. Later we assessed the damage. I looked a mess but would retain that adorable image that has served me well into the octogenarian Proterozoic stage of my life. My daughter yawned and said, “Don’t worry, Dad, the blood stains will wash from the bedding.” We had a cup of coffee and talked of cabbages and kings, (See Lewis Carroll’s "Through the Looking Glass.")
So it was, I chose to sit on a chair at the end of my daughter’s dock and think about stuff. Funny stuff, serious stuff, the past, present, and future. Shoulda-woulda-coulda. If-only. Stupid is as stupid does. Children playing. People helping one another. I gave no thought to COVID-19 nor the political free-for-all. (I voted early to avoid predicted long lines and social distancing.) These moments of solitude are precious and few. I thought of friends, my first bike, a college classmate, my order from Amazon. My wife joined me and we sat staring out across the water. She was bundled up against the cool air. “Nice here,” I said.
“Gorgeous. How’s your head?”
“I’m good, just battered.”
She sat in the chair next to me. The metal chairs are bolted down to avoid toppling into the water. Two geezers happy to be “up north” where all the women are strong, all the men are good looking, and all the children are above average. (Thank you Garrison Keillor) We didn’t say much. The plan for the day was to go for a drive up Highway 38 to its northern terminus at its intersection with State Highway 1 in Effie. It’s 46.77 miles long, designated the Edge of the Wilderness Scenic Byway.
We drove past the Laurentian Divide where the water on the left flows to the Gulf of Mexico and water on the right flows to Hudson Bay. We stopped in Marcell, population 335, to eat at the Pine Cone Soup and Sandwich Cafe and dined al fresco on the front porch. The food was great.We were surrounded by aspen, pine and white birch trees. The area had been logged-out years ago, but had made a come-back with weed trees that thrived after the white pine were cut and sent down the Mississippi River to the mills.
Grand Rapids is well known for logging, the Blandin Paper Company, and hockey. Francis Ethel Gumm was born in the Itasca Hospital in 1922. The Gumm family moved to Los Angeles in 1926. In 1934 Francis became Judy Garland.
Winters are long and cold where we sat, minus-30 Fahrenheit in January. A seasoned native told me it was 12 weeks between frosts up there. It’s hard to “fly over the rainbow” when frost-bitten. There were no thoughts of winter today, though. We had found Oz.