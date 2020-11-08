Things are quiet here at 725. Daylight Savings Time has ended. The elections are over.
I am relieved that the political advertising has been removed from the media: television, radio, and the many gazettes. Billions of dollars have been spent on heaps and mountains of trash forked onto the many candidates for public office.
My candidate, Jack S. Phogbound, (good old Jack S.) was not elected, too many Jack S.’s, I guess. Anyway the “trial” is over, and the winners can take their places on a stool, or throne to await the first meeting of peers and rivals. Good luck to you all; I feel no great joy or disappointment.
While all the bloviating was going on, our efforts here at 725 continued unabated. Nature was bountiful this year. My wife and I harvested many loads of plants, grass, and leaves that we took to the handy, aromatic compost site just south of town. I am an aging octogenarian so the task at hand has become more demanding of muscle and bone. I bought a small trailer this year to help in the disposal of flora, herbage and shrub. I use a walking cane to maintain balance, and it is a great help loading and unloading debris. I have “misplaced” it only once or twice in the piles of cuttings and clippings
The untimely cold and snow forced me to adjust more quickly to conditions I usually expect in November and December. But there it was, wet sloppy snow on leaves from around the neighborhood. I found shovels and boots and fired up my snow thrower. It coughed and choked on the waterlogged slush, but it worked. I’m ready for winter.
Most importantly, the cold and snow reminded me to buy warm socks. I bought several pair. My feet may no longer be nimble, but they will be warm. As I lumber along on cold winter mornings and afternoons, my feet will be wrapped in warmth. Lambs wool, fleece-lined, comfy-cozy will be my toes and ankles and creaking arches.
Now one might say, silly old man, there’s more important things to be concerned about — food, furnace, masks. Yup, but while I ponder these sticky issues, my tootsies will not complain.
The media may shout and flash disaster, mayhem, turmoil and tumult, but I will sip a cup and curl my toes in pleasant comfort. I’ve tested positive for attitude.