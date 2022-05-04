On Friday, April 22, 2022, I was captivated by a photo in the national section of the “Star Tribune.” The photo is a satellite image taken by Maxar Technologies. It shows graves in Irpin for the Ukrainian dead from the Russian-Ukraine war. By now, we all have seen many Ukrainian grave photos.
The photo that mesmerizes me shows mounds, crosses, flowers and dark structures — temporary shrines, I think — covering most of the graves. I have not seen this type of temporary shrine before. Two pieces, decorated in gold, flowers and netting, lean together at the top over the mounded graves. I want to know more.
My affinity for cemeteries started when I was in fifth grade. I suppose most kids are attracted to cemeteries. My friend, Karin, and I were avid Nancy Drew readers. When biking in the Indiana countryside, we stopped at an old cemetery on a gravel road. The cemetery had 20 graves at the most.
We sat under a tree shading this small cemetery. The prairie grass was growing up and around these graves. We explored the gravestones, reading names and years to one another. We pulled prairie grass, thistles and weeds away from some graves.
Later, Karin’s mom shared the history of this cemetery. Someone periodically mowed the prairie grass but no one was doing any clean-up of the prairie grass or edging around the gravestones. Karin’s mom encouraged us to take on the cemetery as a summer project.
I remember cleaning off gravestones, doing some edging and picking wild flowers to put in mason jars on our favorite graves. Mostly, I remember leaning against the shade tree and talking while we ate our picnic lunches and read our books.
When I travel I always check to see if there is a cemetery tour. New Orleans has a fabulous cemetery tour given they are at or below sea level. Bodies are buried above ground in tombs with exquisite architecture and design.
The original New Orleans cemeteries have wall and oven vaults around the perimeters. Families are buried in the same vault. After 366 days, the deceased is pushed back to another receptacle so the front area is ready to receive the next body. In essence, the ashes and bones rest upon one family member after another.
On another cemetery tour when traveling, I learned that wrought iron lawn furniture was originally created to be cemetery furniture. On the Oakland Cemetery tour in Hutchinson, I learned it was established in 1857 with the death of a 4-year-old boy whose mother insisted he be buried closer to town instead of on the open prairie. During Watercade, we can tour the Lake Ripley Cemetery and meet some of the deceased portrayed by local people wearing costumes and using props to tell the stories of the dead.
The photos of the dead in the Russian-Ukraine war tell stories too. The Irpin photo that haunts me tells the story that the dead are loved, given people made temporary shrines and left flowers amid a war. Other photos show mass graves with people in black body bags or caskets. The people in the mass graves are no less loved. The realities of war often suspend customs and practices, resulting in the dead being honored in fractured ways.
Religion gives us many of our customs and practices, especially with death. Eastern Orthodoxy is the religion that more than half of Ukrainians practice. The Catholics in Ukraine, a minority, follow the pope and use a Byzantine liturgy similar to the Orthodox.
Orthodox Ukrainians keep the casket open for three days as they believe the soul stays near the body for three days. Visitors may leave various small items in the coffin. People bring an even number of flowers to place near the coffin. An odd number of flowers are used for all other occasions.
A spiritual offering of a bowl of water and a towel are left for the dead at the funeral. The belief is that the soul drinks the water from the bowl and dries tears with the towel. Ukrainians avoid drinking water when near dead bodies.
Ukrainians host a feast on the third, ninth and 40th days after death. They also hold feasts on the sixth-month and one-year anniversaries of deaths. And, they remember the dead on days following Easter with Provody. Ukrainians believe that Provody helps their loved ones rest in peace.
Provody begins at church where the paschal food is blessed — funeral kutia (wheat berry pudding), painted eggs, kulichi (bread with frosting on the order of a tall cake), pancakes and honey pryaniki (spice cookies) — and then proceeds with a cross leading the way to the cemetery. Hymns are sung and the food is eaten at the cemetery. An Easter egg is left on each grave as a sign of resurrection.
Ukrainians have numerous customs and rituals for their dead. If you are interested in learning more than what I shared here, read the detailed article, “The Structure and Function of Funeral Rituals and Customs in Ukraine” by Natalia Havryl’iuk from the Institute of Ethnomusicology, Folklore and Ethnography of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences at https://journals.ku.edu.
I want to mat and frame the Irpin photo of the temporary shrines over each grave. I did not learn if these structures have a name. But, they call to me in a profoundly spiritual way.