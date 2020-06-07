Is this heaven?
No, it’s Minnesota in June.
I came up with that expression inspired by a scene from the movie “Field of Dreams.” In that film a ghost baseball player emerges out of a cornfield to ask Kevin Costner’s character a question. Costner had been mysteriously driven to build a baseball field in the middle of his farm. The ghost player looks about in amazement and says, “Is this heaven?” Kostner replies, “No, this is Iowa.”
I feel that way about Minnesota at this time of year. The weather is perfect .. sunny, breezy .. birds and bees everywhere.. flowers in bloom .. and trees, bushes, and grass as green as they will ever get.
The other day four members of our book club met on my lawn – careful to space ourselves at least six feet apart. I had measured the distance before anyone arrived. It was BYOE.. bring your own everything.. Two women brought chairs. We all brought our own refreshments. For four hours we discussed a variety of topics: managing the pandemic, our views on politics (as depressing and sad as that subject is), our families, plans for when we will be free to resume our normal lives, and of course, the book we had read -- Anthony Trollope’s “Barchester Chronicles.” We call our club the Classic Book Club – our goal is to read those books considered to be classics by generations of literary critics, the tomes that have stood the test of time. Occasionally, to vary the diet from such challenging choices, we include a few popular contemporary books.
The great fun of it is getting together and comparing notes on our lives and how we are getting along, women on our own. That day we were interrupted from time to time by my wren family in the crabapple tree, singing in full voice. And twice, we had to shout over trains two blocks away hooting their way through town. All part of the scene.
We took pandemic precautions — a bit of a nuisance — because we wanted to be safe. Though we weren’t sick, we knew we could be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the disease.
Despite that slight bother, it remained a great way to spend an afternoon in heaven. Or shall I say … Minnesota in June.