I have homemade bird feeders — two old pie tins, one nailed to my deck railing and the other on a TV tray in the yard, weighed down with a huge rock. The rock, by the way, is to keep the TV tray stable when my two fat squirrels nibble on the seeds.
So far, I’ve watched a variety of birds as they zoom in for a seed or two. They include cardinals, wrens, sparrows, warblers, purple finches, crows, robins and a blue jay. Plus, those two fat squirrels. They all seem to tolerate each other rather well.
But, one day I noticed something strange in one bird’s behavior. He seemed to go mad after feeding. He fluttered around the pie tin, rose up like a helicopter, hovered in place and then began an aerobatic performance I’d never seen before. He somersaulted, did some dips and twirls and then flew off, rising and falling and whirling about — his wings almost a blur he was moving so fast. I was afraid he might slam into a tree trunk before he was done.
Was the bird seed fermented? There’d been a light rain – could that have caused the seed to turn to alcohol? A kind of bird-seed wine?
Animals have been known to get drunk on fruit. In South Africa they gather to enjoy the ripened fruit of the marula tree. They gobble away as fast as possible, and when the fruit hits their stomachs, it turns into an intoxicating brew. And then the fun starts. You can see for yourself. Check out Youtube.com for video of drunken elephants, monkeys, baboons, wildebeest, ostriches, warthogs, giraffe and okapi after their fruit feast. They stagger about as if they’d had a big beer bust at the local tavern, which in a way they have.
The drunken animals don’t know what hit them. They fall down, try to get back up, trip over each other, shakily wheel about all the while wearing what appears to be a very confused look on their faces as they try to stand up and walk normally.
That’s what makes me wonder if my bird ate a fermented seed and it went to his head. Could happen.
Well, further research has revealed that it could and does happen. In fact, a recent story out of Gilbert, Minnesota, has it that a huge flock of cedar waxwings were seen drunkenly flying about, even smashing into windows. Seems they had enjoyed a major berry feast from local trees. And in northern Texas another gathering of drunken birds were observed in erratic flight. Experts say this behavior is normal but seen more often lately because so many of us are at home due to COVID and are paying attention to our local wild life.
I just hope my intoxicated little sparrow doesn’t run into a bird cop and get a ticket for drunken flying. Or gets snatched up by a hungry bigger bird.
Let’s just hope the feathery lush retreated to his nest, nursed his hangover and recovered to fly again another day.