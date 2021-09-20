The “think fast” lesson began on a Minnesota farm where I lived until I was eight years old. Our nearest neighbor was a mile away. Playmates other than your siblings were hard to come by.
I tried playing with the neighbor boy. But that went badly. We were sitting in the chicken coop eating chicken feed – it’s not bad tasting, by the way.
Everything was going well until he did something I didn’t like. I threw a stick at him and hit him in the head. Blood trickled down his forehead as he screamed for his mother. I, of course, immediately left the scene of the crime and ran lickety split back home. I raced upstairs and pretended to read the newspaper.
It didn’t take long before my mother called out, “Carole, come on down here.” The jig was up. I was told never, ever throw things at anyone unless it was part of a game and the receiver was ready for it.
That made sense, and my brother observed that rule. In his own way. He’d shout, “Think fast!” and within a heartbeat, he’d hurl something at me and I was supposed to snatch it out of the air with lightning reflexes. I got good at that. And it stood me in good stead decades later in the middle of a Manhattan restaurant.
It went like this:
I was then producing and writing for the David Frost show. After we taped the show, we would often go next door to Sardi’s for dinner.
This evening I was sitting with the producer, Bob Carman, at the very back of the place. David Frost came in and sat down right beside the entrance, a long way across the restaurant from me. David was an athlete as a young man, playing rugby in college and was still in good shape.
The restaurant was crowded, so everyone looked up when he shouted to me across the large room, “Carole!” With that he lofted a small football-shaped hard roll at me high above the crowd. Shades of “Think fast!” came back to me as it sailed high above me.
Without hesitation and almost without looking, I reached up snatched that thing right out of the air, turned to Bob and without a pause continued our conversation. David’s mouth fell open, and the diners broke into applause.
I shook the roll at David and took a nice big bite out of it, happy to know I could still, “think fast.”