How do you celebrate a ninetieth birthday in lockdown?
My brother Calvin Peterson turns 90 Sept. 15. Because his nursing home is trying to keep him safe, he can only entertain visitors for 20 minutes, outdoors, under a canopy. Reservations must be made in advance and only two people can be present.
Calvin has a large family: He had three sons, one died young. The other two have children and grandchildren of their own — his whole family totals over two dozen people. Plus me. And a second sister, who can’t travel. She too is in lockdown.
How do we all pay our respects to him on the big day? Certainly not all of us in person.
Calvin was born in 1930 in Litchfield Hospital. He knew hard times as a kid growing up on a farm during the Depression. As an adult, he experienced the trials and triumphs of raising a family in Coon Rapids with his late wife, Audrey.
Today, he is feeling fine and in good spirits. He likes his nursing home in Burnsville, and he likes the staff and his friends there. In our very senior years, he and I have come to share a philosophy: The past is gone; the future does not yet exist. We have only NOW — so we are determined to make the best of it.
We joke about thinking of each day as an orange: We will squeeze all the good times out of it that we can.
I asked him once what he wanted me to bring him. He said, “Watermelon wine.” I’d never heard of such a thing. Well, it exists and I bought some for him. He said it’s part of the title of a country song that he likes a lot: “Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine."
How shall we celebrate his 90th birthday? His son Chuck and I figure we’ll show up on the 15th, spend our 20 minutes with him, enjoy those moments, and squeeze that day’s orange dry.
And maybe later, we’ll enjoy some watermelon wine with the rest of his family in honor of Brother, Dad, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather Calvin Peterson.