I got the call Sunday, Jan. 31: Come get your vaccination. Wow!! I made the cut. I am a very senior citizen, and when the hospital received 700 vaccines, they called me among others. It was the luck of the draw.
Meeker Memorial Hospital’s CEO Kurt Waldbillig told me they were informed on Jan. 29 that vaccines would be available for distribution to the elderly in Meeker County. Within hours, the hospital and clinic teams swung into action – setting up appointments and organizing the distribution of the shots.
And what an organization it was! Cornerstone Church offered its building in which to house the staff to administer the shots.
I arrived for my vaccination and was guided to a parking spot. Smiling, masked guides showed me into the correct door. A staffer checked my temperature and asked me questions. From there I went on to others who checked my files and gave me paperwork to fill out. I sat at a table and was given a pen. I filled everything out.
Then, I was escorted to the Education Area. A nurse practitioner provided paperwork and described the Moderna vaccine, the effects of it, and the benefits of it. She also said we must still be cautious and wear masks, wash our hands, and socially distance.
From there I moved on to pick a nurse who would vaccinate me. There were three who were free at the moment; one signaled me and I sat down.
I asked, “Has anyone hollered out in pain?”
“Oh, no,” she said, laughing, “So far, not.”
“OK, you can poke me with that needle.”
She did, painlessly. And I was done.
She then told me that someone would escort me to the waiting room. I needed to sit for half an hour because I was allergic to penicillin. Otherwise, I would only have had to wait for 15 minutes. In the waiting room, I was offered a treat: cookies, graham crackers, and water. I chose the cookies. Lorna Doone. Four small cookies, total calories: 140. In case you wondered.
Half an hour later, I left. As I made my way out, I was asked how I felt. I was fine and stunned at the amazing efficiency and good-natured helpfulness of all concerned.
But it wasn’t over yet. As I walked out, a gentleman offered to escort me to my car. OK, why not, I thought. He offered his arm and off we went. I asked him who he was. Turned out he was the aforementioned CEO of the hospital, Kurt Waldbillig himself. I complimented him on his amazing team. He said they were all determined to provide as many vaccinations as possible and to do more as soon as they receive more vaccines.
At this writing, I have suffered no ill effects.
But I do know one thing for sure: The team that helped us with our vaccinations could not have done a better job. I have never seen such teamwork ... amazing.