You might accuse me of being cheap when you learn what I do to avoid buying things. But, I am not cheap. I am lazy.
I hate going into stores, even before COVID. I hate trying to decide which rug, bedspread, blouse, window shade, or ... well, anything at all ... to choose. I like what I’ve already got and try to make it last.
So, what I do is mend things. Things that any sane person would replace immediately. For example, one of my window shades developed a tear up one side; in time, that tear became three tears. I thought darn those tears let in the light. What to do? Buy a new shade? Of course not. That would mean getting into my car and driving to Menard’s in Hutchinson, 36 miles roundtrip. Too much trouble.
I put up with the torn shade for just so long and then, Eureka! I thought of a solution.
Like Red Green, I love duct tape. I use it a lot for many purposes. I got out some white duct tape – to match the shade — and carefully, oh, so carefully, taped those tears shut.
Perfect. Looks fine to me.
To the really diligent homemaker I am sure it looks tacky and awful. But it works. The shade goes up and down and no longer lets in light.
I was mocked when a friend found out I had hired a seamstress to put patches on the worn out elbows and knees on a sports outfit I loved. She said, “Why not buy a new outfit?” Nope, it seems easier for me to extend the life of clothing I like. Of course, that meant finding material for the patches and driving 30 miles roundtrip to the seamstress’s home, twice. No, this doesn’t seem to make sense for a lazy person, but it does for someone who hates to shop.
I mend my sweaters, nightgowns and blouses. I don’t have a sewing machine, so my repairs are all handmade. And look it — if you’re picky about stuff like that.
I once posed for a professional photograph; I thought I needed an 8-by-10 for business. It’s a nice picture but, much later, on looking closely, I noticed the clumsy hand stitching I had done to mend the sweater I wore for the shoot.
I had a caftan I finally had to give up as much too worn out to mend. But, not willing to throw it out, I tore it up and made dresser scarves out of it. Without a sewing machine, I had to hand stitch the edges.
No, actually, I hand stitched a couple edges, but being lazy, I decided to leave some edges raw. I excused that as being an art statement. You buying this? I thought not. Just lazy.
I dropped my cordless phone and it broke into several pieces. Not wanting to shop (of course) I pulled out the duct tape and put it all back together. Looks kind of makeshift but it works fine. No need to buy a new one, unless you’re one of those people who wants everything to be perfect. I mean, come on.
I am using an old keyboard as I type this. By now, you won’t be surprised that I had some mending to do. Some of the letters are worn off entirely or hard to read. My solution: I painted the letters back on with white fingernail polish.
OK, now I know I’ve lost you. In fact, as I read that last paragraph, I‘ve lost myself. That’s ridiculous.
OK, OK, my New Year’s resolution will be: Buy a new dang keyboard. No, really, I might actually do it.