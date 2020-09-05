Attack a hosta plant! That’s right. I was in a dark mood, fed up with this plague. Then, I remembered some advice I’d read about how to get out of the dumps: Take action!
So I did. I raced outside and attacked my big 50-year-old hosta plant. I had long planned to transplant some of it but never did. Well, this was the day.
The grass would never grow under my crab apple tree and I long wondered if maybe the indestructible hosta might make it there. I know nothing about transplanting anything, but I figured ‘how hard can it be?’ You gouge out a bunch of the plants, dig some holes, and dump them in. Bah-dah-bing, bah-dah-bing.
Guess again. It IS hard. Especially when you have a touchy back.
I got a pitchfork, a shovel and big butcher knife. Then, I approached the mother plant, which is about four feet wide from leaf tip to leaf tip. It needed to be cut back anyway.
But it did not want not be separated. Not a bit. It stubbornly resisted pitchfork, knife and shovel. Yet, somehow, as I stabbed and poked and cut, it began to relent. I was able to tear loose a big ball of hostas and roots and dirt that weighed about 80 pounds (OK, maybe 20), and dragged it on the shovel over to the holes I had made under the tree to receive the transplants.
Oh, and by the way, making those holes was a drama. The earth was almost impossible to penetrate, what with masses of roots embedded in it. One huge root I had to bypass — it figured to be around 3 inches in diameter. Probably the tree root.
I stabbed and gouged and dug those holes down about 3 to 4 inches deep and could go no further. The transplants would just have to live with that. If they needed deeper holes, they’d just have to dig them themselves.
Next, I began to tear apart the root ball and make six smaller balls. That was somewhat of a mess; that thing fought back. The first piece I finally detached was large, complete with leaves and a few blossoms. The other five, pretty straggly. (I won’t be putting Root Ball Tearer on my resume.)
I think they will survive, even though one was just a single stalk with a few roots attached. Still, I love them all equally and told them so.
I turned on the yard hose and filled a plastic ice cream bucket. I carefully watered all six of my little transplants. And I will do so every day for 10 days, which is what my internet advisor said to do.
By the way, I did not consult the internet on how to transplant hostas until I had finished. I was so relieved to find out that I had stumbled into doing it right.
By now, my back was hurting a lot because of all that digging, lifting, bending and hauling.
My remedy to that: Lie down and watch a couple episodes of “Downton Abbey.” It’ll be my third go-round with that lovely series. I can almost recite the dialogue along with the actors.
In fact, I can now say, “I beg your pardon!!” In a very snooty, elite English accent.
I can’t wait to try it out.