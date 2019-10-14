We’ve been playing musical chairs with some of the book collections at the Litchfield library lately. Shelf space is always tight, so we look for creative ways to make room for everything, especially the most popular things. I’ll give you an explanation of where to look for the collections that have been moved, in hopes that fewer people will be lost while looking for their favorite books.
The library’s large print book collection is well-used, and it hasn’t been in the most user-friendly spot for the past few years: on low shelves behind the computers. You’ll find the large print books now on full-height shelves along the back wall of the library, behind the regular adult fiction. We even managed to keep them up off of the bottom shelf, for less bending to reach books.
You’ll find the adult paperback collection now on the short shelves where the large print books had been. This places them in a more visible spot, instead of hiding in the back corner of the library.
In the coming weeks, we’ll move the reference books to the tall shelf behind the paperbacks. We don’t have many reference books anymore, but sometimes people need to consult things like a book of quotations, a concordance, or a dictionary. We keep a small selection of these books in the library without making them available for check out.
The oversized books will move along with reference; these are unusually tall books that don’t fit on regular library shelves. Moving both of those will give the adult nonfiction section just a bit more room.
All of this rearranging has happened along with removing books that haven’t been checked out in a few years, the difficult but necessary thing that must happen in order for the library to add newly published books. The public will have an opportunity to buy some of these, among all of the books offered at the Friends of the Library book sale on Saturday, Nov. 16.
So if you go looking for the large print books or the paperbacks, what kinds of things might you find? The Litchfield library gets two westerns, two mysteries, and two books that can be described as “gentle reads” in large print automatically every month. We’ve found that our large print readers especially like those kinds of books.
We also get some of the most in-demand titles in large print as they are needed. For example, the library has “Searching for Syvlie Lee” by Jean Kwok, a Chinese-American family drama about a woman who goes missing in the Netherlands and her sister who goes looking for her, discovering family secrets in the process.
One of our most recent large print westerns is “Hang Them Slowly” by William W. Johnstone with J. A. Johnstone. Wlliam Johnstone died in 2004, but his niece is continuing his popular series. This new addition to the Range Detectives series finds two undercover cowboys getting caught up in a Montana range war.
As far as paperbacks, one of the newest additions is “The Wallflower Wager” by Tessa Dare. The latest in Dare’s “Girl Meets Duke” regency romance series features an aristocratic spinster who rescues every lost or wounded animal she finds. Her “wealthy and ruthless” new neighbor insists she get rid of the menagerie, so she enlists him to find homes for the creatures.
You can find little paperback or big large-print editions of many books at the library. If Litchfield Library doesn’t have the format you want, ask staff to find out for you whether the publisher has printed that kind of edition and if we can order it from another library. As always, there’s no charge to request books from other libraries throughout Minnesota.