This is the week of “it’s not too late.” Fall is here but it is not too late to enjoy the weather as we are facing a few nice days ahead as of this writing. And it’s not too late to get in some really great activities.
It is not too late in life to start eating right, and good thing it isn’t too late to sign up for the Oct. 10 class, “Mediterranean Diet, Midwest Style.” Joanne Searl will be giving information on that great eating lifestyle that is recommended for preventing heart disease and other chronic diseases. Call today as there are only a few spots left.
If you haven’t tried pickleball yet, it’s not too late to join in the fun at the Wagner gym, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. It is the exercise rage across the nation, come and find out why!
Two classes of yoga start Oct. 15 and 16 — Yoga for Men and Church Ladies Yoga, not too late to sign up for those. They are held in the Artisan Building, a beautiful setting for this relaxing practice.
We have two trips coming up in November and it isn’t too late to get tickets. But we might have to refer you to one of our Highway 12 Partners for the Old Log Theater trip on Nov. 13 and the Guthries’s production of “A Christmas Carol” on Nov. 17.
It’s not too late to learn more about that Instant Pot you got for Christmas last year and using it to make this year’s Christmas gifts! Instant Pot Holiday Gifts class is Thursday, Oct. 24, another great class from Chris Schlueter.
It isn’t too late to add this Friday evening’s Oct. 11 Purse Bingo to the week! Call your friends and make it a night out together. Twenty gorgeous purses have been purchased as prizes for 20 games of bingo. Purse Bingo is being hosted by Empower Women of Litchfield as a fundraiser for the transportation costs for area children needing rides to preschool. It will be held at the Eagles club. Doors open at 6 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $35 for 20 games. They can be purchased at CCT, Mighty Dragons Preschool, and St Philip’s School. For more information, call 320-693-2354.
Not too late to add one more thing for the kiddos! They can try hockey for free on Oct. 19, but they do have to register. So register for that and all of the above at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, by calling 320-693-2354 or by stopping in at 307 E. Sixth St. It’s not too late!