"That's right," as the monkey said, when he caught his tail in the lawn mower, “It won’t be long now.”
Forgive the corny joke, but I am feeling a rising sense of impending delight. Is that happiness? Maybe a tiny tinge of joy?
Wow. Maybe my brother will be allowed out of his Burnsville nursing home and we can revisit that gazebo on the Mississippi River we discovered when he lived in Anoka. That was a beautiful place with a great view of Ol’ Man River.
Or, is it possible I could fly to Alroe Island in Denmark and visit my cousin Ole again? And see my old friend Mary in France? Denmark and France aren’t ready to welcome visitors yet, but maybe soon. That is the hope.
And, not to forget getting together with other old friends from my life in Manhattan. Delta still holds the airline ticket I did not dare use last year.
And best of all: Being able to socialize a little more normally with friends and family here in Minnesota. We’re told fully vaccinated people can now safely gather indoors without masks. I haven’t done that yet but look forward to it.
I am now fully vaccinated and I am glad of that. Perhaps in an excess of enthusiasm, I had my vaccination card laminated. It’s safely stuffed in my billfold. Two other copies are snuggled down in my desk. I figure you never know when proof of vaccination might be needed.
There has been talk of the government issuing an i.d. card showing such proof. It’s thought it might be useful to prevent the spread of the virus when people begin to travel more and attend events where large crowds gather.
But however you slice it, I think we can dare to say: Things are looking up. And if we keep our guard up long enough ... maybe, maybe we can all get back to normal and return to our usual delights and gripes.