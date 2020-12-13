Merry Christmas from Chapo Universal! Thank you for your inquiry about the device you ordered from our ever-expanding inventory of trappings, contraptions and “can’t live without” baggage and gubbins. We are sorry for the delivery delay. Our normal two-day-to-your-door deliveries have been hampered by personnel shortages and bad luck.
You enquired about the Phoofram you received that made “a funny sound” when you turned it on. That moaning and grinding is normal resonating of algorithms interfacing with the doohickey that drives the Hal encryptor and cipher-monitor. This ensures safety and accuracy.
The Phoofram was tested by our R and D staff and found to be flawless. That “little thing” hanging near the snap-on wall mount is a type of antennae designed by HoChee-Putin. It adds power by drawing from verbal exchanges bouncing off the walls of the average dystopic home.
You said you were startled by the Phoofram’s appearance. This design-to-use cosmetic enhancement commands attention from a bored multi-generational public that doesn’t know what they want. The Phoofram can calculate, predict, and create a stronger, safer, better place to hang your hat, drop you socks, and beat the band.
That funny sound is the past, present and future marching in sync-step with whatever homosapiens demand next. We at Phoofram Customer Service do in fact work as a team with R and D to address all customer inquiries no matter how insipid or dumb.
No other provider has such a device. You may ask Phoofram a question from home, auto or outer space and an answer will be provided in seconds, minutes, or hours. (It may answer: Nah, maybe, who cares or pfftt. Hopefully, the customer, patient, inmate, or knuckle dragger will not damage the Phoofram if there is a delay.) It incorporates GPS with dead-reckoning and science-based tomfoolery in a campus method where many smart (some heavily medicated) people come together in an incredibly open atmosphere of thesis and antithesis.
So be assured, that funny sound indicates Phoofram is working. Replies to this message are useless Thank you. Merry Christmas from Phoofram Customer Service.