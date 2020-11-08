Will someone tell me why we have to rake up leaves? They fall all the time in the woods and no one says we have to rake the woods.
According to my guru, Google, leaves can protect tiny animals (bugs, worms and such) who live underneath them.
Unless you have a very very thick layer of leaves, the advice is don’t worry about it, the lawn will survive. Of course, you could mow those leaves and make mulch out of them. That’s considered better than raking.
Of course, there is the aesthetic reason for getting rid of leaves. Our natural bent for manipulating nature inclines us to like a neat look with leaves gone and bare grass showing. But, it turns out raking is not a requirement for the health of your yard, though it might get you the approval of your neater neighbors.
I do have a pocket in my yard that accumulates an alarming pileup of leaves. It’s a sheltered area that lies between houses and close to three trees. It attracts every leaf in Meeker County. I swear I’ve seen a few stray palm tree leaves in the mix.
OK, so I’m exaggerating. But not by much. That space can get so thick it could smother the grass eventually ... so, I guess my work there is probably required.
There I’ll be, that white haired lady stumbling around corralling leaves into huge oversize trash bags. If I were sure I could get up again, I’d sit on them and squash them down so I could get more leaves into each bag. Maybe I can persuade a more limber friend to do that for me.
“Yeah,” I’d say, “just fall on that bag over there, squash it down so I can get more leaves into it. Go ahead, it’ll be fun.”
That would work. Any takers?