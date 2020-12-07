I was out in my garage the other day, sorting through my late sister’s property. I was sad and distracted as I separated what I would keep and what I would discard. Covid 19 took her life three weeks after she tested positive. She was 82.
I was glad of the distraction of settling her affairs; keeping busy prevented me from despair.
Still, in the middle of sad doings, there always arises times for laughter. Myrna was witty and loved a good joke – even in the face of tragedy.
Her husband, Marvin, was like her in that way. We were driving back from St. Cloud after Marvin’s appointment with his oncologist. It had been a grim interview at which we learned Marvin faced a long battle with leukemia. The disease eventually killed him a year later.
On that day Marvin was alone in the back seat of the car when he suddenly sneezed loudly. “Well,” he said, “at least THAT works!” Our laughter dispelled the gloomy mood of the moment.
Back to my sad job of sorting Myrna’s things. In the middle of my work, I realized I could not find my glasses. I vaguely remembered taking them off, outdoors. But why did I do that? Where did I put them? A mystery. So annoying.
Then, I remembered Saint Anthony of Padua, the saint who finds things. Very seldom have I asked for his help – only for very important lost objects – car keys, etc. He always came through.
This time, lost glasses qualified for his assistance. So, I asked for it.
Meanwhile, I emptied the garbage and went through everything in it. Nothing. I searched the garage. Nothing. I went inside and sulked.
"Come on, Saint Anthony, help me," I thought. As I looked out the window, I saw something shining in the sun on the ground near the garbage can. What? A piece of glass? Can it be?
I raced outside and there they were -- my glasses. How could I not have seen them? I searched that space thoroughly minutes before. I picked them up. One earpiece was bent at a 90 degree angle, the frame was broken and one lens fell out on my kitchen table.
I must have stomped on them hard or driven over them. I was a little disappointed in Saint Anthony’s help this time. I silently chided him for returning them to me so damaged.
His response came to me, “Ayy, I find’em, I don’t fix ‘em." Remember Saint Anthony is Italian. I wondered: Is there a saint who fixes things?
I so wish Myrna were here so I could tell her that story; she’d have loved it. And that’s the worst of it, losing her laughter.