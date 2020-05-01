Greetings from a masked Community Education. As someone who has been out in the workplace I have become used to the reality of wearing a mask, being a part of the Masked Crusade. They are not comfortable. They make it hard to breath. My soft mumbling voice is even more mumbled. That makes it hard to be understood, to communicate, to smile and see smiles. But they have made me thankful for the folks who wear them all the time for work!
Last week I saw a farmer on his field, spraying, wearing a mask and I was grateful that he was willing to do work that required a mask so I could eat. I thought of a colleague's husband who is a welder, and he wears a heavy mask, and I was grateful that he is willing to do work that requires a mask so that the manufacturing world remains vibrant. I thought of the nail salon worker who wears a mask to do my manicures for special occasions, and I was grateful that she is willing to wear a mask so that I can feel fancy for those special times. I thought of my dental hygienist, Tammy, who wears a mask and goggles when she cleans my teeth (OK, maybe because of my breath), and I was grateful that she is willing to wear a mask to help me maintain an important part of my health care. I think of our school nurse, Lori Garland, who is working hard to see that we as employees are wearing our masks properly for our own health and the health of those we are still serving.
So the governor has asked us to wear masks when we are out in public right now to show unity in fighting this pandemic and to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in our beloved Litchfield and Minnesota. See paragraph one for all of the reasons that makes it a hard ask. But then I ask you to join me in thinking of the people in your life who wear masks for work all the time, for us. Now let’s consider our health care workers in our area. Let’s do what we can so that they don’t have to face what the healthcare workers in places like New York and around the world have had to. Those who have been overwhelmed by a severe outbreak because the folks didn’t know what we now know, wearing masks helps.
Wearing masks, washing our hands — a lot — practicing social distancing, these are three things that can help support those who wear masks for a living. I challenge you to be willing to do for them what they have been willing to do for us, all the time.
So if you need a mask, call Deanne’s Country Village, 320-693-9113, the crew there can hook you up with one, and you too can join the masked crusade.
And a quick note on Community Education activities. We are taking names for wait lists for potential summer activities. We are waiting behind our masks to see what summer holds, but for now go to the website and dream with us! www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, or call the office 320-693-2354 and I’ll mumble from behind my mask as best as I can.