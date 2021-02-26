Meet my roommates: my cockeyed lamp and my persistent poinsettia.
I don’t know why that kitchen lamp on the wall keeps tilting to the right side. No earthquakes near here. No work being done on the house to make it shift – so what’s the deal? Maybe it’s just bored and wants a new outlook. I sure do. I would say one fallout of COVID isolation could account for my looking on a lamp and a plant as roommates. Don’t look at me like that; don’t tell me you’ve never talked to your car. Come on.
And that poinsettia. I bought it two Christmases ago for about five dollars. Tiny thing ... the plastic green pot contains maybe 2/3 of a cup of dirt. Yet, that stubborn little thing keeps reaching for the sun. I water it faithfully, but that’s all the care it gets. Mostly, it’s on its own. It had bright red leaves the first Christmas but not since. I have to admire its grit. I notice the stem has gotten very thick and strong. Looks like it’s decided to live, by gum, and I’d better not try to push it around.
I often name things I like, but I haven’t named the lamp and the plant, yet. I named my alarm clock “Chuck.” Seemed appropriate; “Chuck” connotes sturdy and reliable. Like my nephew Chuck. My car is “The Lady Caroline.” I figure if I flatter her with a title and give her my favorite aunt’s name, she’ll be good to me. And so far, that’s worked.
How about Lydia the Lamp and Punky the poinsettia? Works for me. I think that captures their personalities.