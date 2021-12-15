Remember when some people thought their TVs were actually talking to them? We told them to see someone to discuss that. You know, we figured they were a little ... well, let’s say ... a bit loosely wrapped.
Well, guess what? My TV is talking to me, personally. No kidding.
I surfed the internet the other day to find out how to publish my own book. I also looked for a seat cushion to, well, cushion my seat as I surfed the internet.
In no time at all, the movies I watched on youtube.com kept being interrupted by ads. That’s not unusual. After all, it said “free with ads.” But here’s the difference: Those ads were offering ... wait for it ... publishers who offered to publish my book AND ... of course, commercials for seat cushions!
You folks in the know will be saying, “Of course, you idiot, it’s called targeted advertisements based on your internet searches.” But I am so naïve — I was shocked, shocked, I tell you, at this invasion of my privacy. Interrupting my movie watching with such personally targeted ads! I declare.
What has the world come to? I think I know. And it’s not a pretty picture.
I will henceforth (I love using that word, hardly ever get a chance to do so) — I say, I shall henceforth be very, very, very careful as to what I search for. You can fill in the blanks here. I could be watching some sensitive romantic movie like “The Bridges of Madison County” and have it interrupted by some ad for a laxative or a skin rash salve that I was looking for earlier.
Cripes, the mind boggles at the comedown that could result in. Poof!! Dreamy, romantic mood – gone.
Moral of this story: Be careful what you search for, it could pop up when you least want it to.