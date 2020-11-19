OK, I get it. We need to hunker down for ... oh, maybe a year? Or two? And that means being selective about the people we socialize with.
Health advisors tell us that we need to stick to our personal “bubble.” You know, people we live with and maybe a few close friends and relatives. That means people we trust to observe the health rules we all know – staying six feet from other people, washing our hands as often as possible, and WEARING A MASK when around others not in our “bubble.”
Who gets to be in our bubble? My friends say that means their kids, their parents, and friends they have had for years whom they trust to be careful.
That isn’t easy. I mean, the trust part of that. You never can be sure that your "bubble” people are being as watchful as you might want as they go to and from work, grocery stores, or gas stations ... or have casual chats with other friends not in your bubble. Risky business.
A friend told me she saw a health care worker from her brother’s nursing home coming out of a grocery store -- not wearing a mask. Is she risking infection? Could she bring it back to the home? Symptoms don’t show up for days. Meanwhile, she unwittingly could be spreading the disease. Nursing home employees are checked carefully before they go to work but that does not catch anybody not yet showing symptoms.
Really a dilemma. It’s now found that people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities are suffering from ill health and even dying from loneliness. Fortunately, steps are being taken to change that. Some homes arrange for residents to enjoy in-room visits from family and friends. A step that makes everyone feel better. A bit risky but a gamble that seems to pay off: So far, no infections have resulted in this loosening of the rules – plus that, residents definitely perk up.
This is going to be a long haul it seems. But, we are a clever species; I bet we can figure out more ways to help ourselves and others survive the physical -- and mental – challenges of this terrible disease.
Wanna be in my bubble? I am accepting applications. You have to SWEAR on your honor you will always and everywhere observe all the precautions we have been told about over and over and over and over:
Wear a mask indoors.
Wash your hands.
Stay six feet away from other people.
Once you are in my bubble, you get to remove the mask ... relax ... we can eat together ... chat ... socialize in each other’s homes ... all that stuff.
Still risky business.. but at least you won’t go mad quite so fast from loneliness and isolation.
Remember: In prisons solitary confinement is a punishment.