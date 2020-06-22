Now that I am hanging around the house a lot, I do chores and that involves work clothes.
I call them oldtimer outfits. The kind of clothes you wouldn’t be caught dead in if you had any pride. But I’m a very senior citizen, and I don’t care what I look like when I’m mucking about in the yard.
My favorite ensemble includes a pair of ancient pants that look awful. They are light blue cotton and too big. The elastic waist band has stretched over time and now that I’ve lost some weight, they keep sliding off me. I have to stop every so often and hitch them back up.
Because they hang so low, they’ve gotten muddy, and nothing I can do will get rid of the dark stains on the bottom of the legs. Plus, one leg has white spots where I accidentally sprinkled some Clorox. My solution is to roll up both legs to just below the knee. Add a paint-spattered, oversize, blue man’s shirt and you have my working wardrobe. Stunning.
You might ask: “Why don’t you buy a new pair of pants?” Because I HATE TO SHOP.
“Okay,” you might say,” why not take a few stitches in the waistband so the pants don’t fall off?”
To that, I say, “My arthritic fingers hurt when I thread a needle and try to sew.” (Alright, maybe I’ll try a safety pin. Happy now?)
My mother would be horrified by my appearance. Once, when I visited one summer, she said, “Why do you always wear jeans? You’re from New York City, you should dress better than that.”
I said, “This is me. I wear jeans to work. All my co-workers dress casually; we aren’t bankers after all. Informal dress is a symbol of our elite status; we are creative artists.” (You may question whether journalists are “elite” or even “creative” but I was laying it on thick to make a point.)
So, there I am in my oldtimer outfit, wrestling my garden hose and careening about the yard trying to water my thirsty flowers, bushes, and trees. That hose is ancient and very stiff.
You might suggest, “Why not buy a new hose that’s more flexible?” Remember? I hate to shop. Plus, I don’t want to go to stores these days unless I absolutely must — as when I am running out of food or gas.
I remember once at the Today Show, I had come to the office on a Saturday to do some last-minute work. I thought the place was empty when I heard some heavy shuffling footsteps in the hall. I looked up and there galumphing past my office door was Tom Brokaw. He had on an oldtimer outfit. Cap pulled down over his ears (it was winter) a huge beat-up oversize jacket, and some old baggy pants shoved into galoshes. We both laughed, and I said, “Well, there goes the hick from Yankton.” He teased me back, “You’re a bigger hick than I am ... at least Yankton has a Kmart.”
That was a few years ago ... needless to say. Today, both Yankton and Litchfield have Walmarts, so I guess Tom and I are even now.