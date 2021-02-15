Before this COVID plague, inviting friends over for dinner was pleasant, but a lot of work.
No matter how simple the plan, we had to clean house a little bit, bring out nice dishes and silverware – if we had any — plan the menu and lay in drinks and hors d’oeuvres for the before-dinner chat. It took work to put on such an in-house event.
But now it’s different: With socializing often reduced to Zoom meetings, the only preparation necessary is to comb your hair and adjust the lighting so you don’t look like death warmed over to your correspondents. Does anyone look good in a Zoom conversation? OK, celebrities do, but you KNOW they have hired makeup and hair people and gotten someone to adjust the lighting. Regular folks look ghastly – I sure do anyway. I have heard that plastic surgeons are now overwhelmed by people wanting work done – they’ve seen themselves on Zoom. It’s that bad, they say.
But the loneliness of the solitarily confined is such that a lot of us overlook these drawbacks and dare to put our faces in front of the webcam.
I was re-reading Thoreau’s "Walden; Or, Life in the Woods” the other day. (Don’t look at me that way; he’s very wise. Take a look at his work sometime.) Side note: The first time I read “Walden” I took to heart his words about leading a plain life. “Simplify, simplify, simplify” he said. I was so moved I threw out all kinds of stuff I thought I no longer needed. I rather overdid it, and to this day regret some of the personal treasures I discarded. But never mind; his advice is still good.
He also said, “We don’t ride the railroad; the railroad rides us.” Well, you get the point.
Why did I bring that up? Because here we are simplifying our lives because of the plague. By connecting with people through Zoom, we are totally reduced to the essence of socializing — a simple person-to-person connection. Just people unadorned and undistracted by food or drink or the setting in which they are found.
In fact, at my last Zoom conversation, friend Karen’s cat Houdini woke up and meandered close. Karen thought he seemed to want to be included in the conversation. Now, you know when cats want in on a social event, you are onto something big.
I’m just saying …