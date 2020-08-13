I am getting a kick out of directing traffic.
Years ago, I was a professional at it. worked at a large parking lot where people came to leave their cars and get on buses to go to the State Fair. My brother hired me. He was foreman at this big lot in St. Paul. He'd been doing it for years.
It was fun but serious, hard work involving a lot of walking fast all day. At the end of the first day I couldn't feel my legs from the knees down. I made some 400 bucks for it.
I could never do that today but once in a while I like to practice my hard-won skill.
I had to learn how to be a total dictator on that job. Using precise hand signals, I told drivers when to move, where to move, when to turn, how far to go and when to STOP. It was amazing how obedient people can be to totally firm, no-questions-asked directions given by a serious, unsmiling traffic controller. Of course, I'd thank them for following directions so well; they were happy to be praised.
Now, while driving around Litchfield, I occasionally use my skills from the driver's seat. For example, when it's unclear who should go first at an intersection, I always direct the other driver to go ahead with a firm, clear hand signal. Very discrete, very minimal ... but it works immediately.
Or, I tell them to go around me when I've had to pull over for some reason. Easy peasy. Roll down the window and give them the arm signal to move on, NOW, buddy. They do with no hesitation.
I am often surprised at how little motion it takes. People are very observant, I have noticed. The key in most cases is to make eye contact if at all possible. That works with pedestrians too. I often slow and allow them to cross even if I'm not at a stop sign. Unless I would hold up traffic, of course.
The hand signal is clear and unequivocal, so they know it's safe and I won't run over them. Fortunately, I am never in a hurry. So, I can indulge my hobby of directing traffic.
So far, only one driver one-upped me in hand signals. I stopped at an intersection and signaled the other driver to go ahead, .but he counter-signaled me that I should go ahead. I promptly drove on through with a wave of thanks. He actually had the right of way which he apparently did not know. According to my driver's manual, when two cars meet at an intersection, the car on the right gets to go first. He was the car on the right. But, I never argue; it's safer that way. Besides, he had a chance to be courteous and we really can't fault that, can we?