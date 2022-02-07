My wife was sorting through old photographs a few days go. She came across one of her mother, sitting on the front step of her home surrounded by her grandchildren. (I think our youngest daughter had not been born yet as she is not in the picture). Grandma is smiling proudly as well she should, for all seven of these progenies are indeed miracles of life. A fleeting time ago none of them were here yet. And now look, living, breathing, extensions of her life, facing a brave new world.
From a vantage point of more than half a century — more or less — It is interesting to see what has become of these children. I see teachers, engineers, nurses, and multitaskers. Some have overcome adversity and their parents winging it. Our daughter, wearing a pretty dress and saddle shoes, is holding a croquet mallet and sucking her thumb. Her sister, perched happily on grandma’s knees, is wearing a lovely dress as well. She seems distracted by a cousin sitting next to her. It must be Sunday; all are wearing their Sunday best.
The picture probably had been on a special day, a holiday perhaps or a birthday, that brought the cousins together at Grandma’s house. It is summer for sure; the ground under foot is green and a small shrub next to the house is blooming.
The time would have been the middle '60s. An innocent time for us. Not so for the rest of the world. Protests mounted against the draft war in Vietnam. Civil rights were a very big issue. Jack and Bobby and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinated. However, we went our way, hoping and praying, trying to raise our kids. Those kids have all grown now, Grandma has since passed. We are the grandparents now. The grandchildren are married or at least thinking about it.
Nostalgia? Perhaps. But more than that.
Time has not dulled my memory of time spent at Grandma’s house. When the children visited, a box of well- worn books and toys were lifted from her attic and strewn on her living room carpet for them to play. Doors banged and the noise level rose as they ran in and out of the house, playing.
Watching children play is fascinating, hose busy brains creating ever-changing stacks of imagination. Yes, they are all miracles. I’m so glad I have witnessed their wonder. Children are our hope for the future.