As I watch “Downton Abbey” for the third time, I hear the younger characters saying to the older ones — when they object to electricity, or some other newfangled invention — “You have got to join the modern age.”
That’s how I feel about computers, cell phones, tablets, laptops — well, you get the idea. I am also slowly being dragged into the modern world. I do use a computer and a cell phone (a $10 TracFone) and now I have added ... wait for it ...
ZOOM.
OK, it’s been around forever and millions use it, but I have only now joined the crowd. One friend takes college courses through Zoom, others check in with grandchildren. I watch TV interviews conducted almost exclusively via Zoom. So, I am up to speed on its uses.
The other day I got the idea to set up a Zoom meeting of the Writers Group — a bunch of us who used to get together every month to improve our writing. Of course, we can’t now. To get that Zoom meeting going, I had to make some changes:
First, I needed a camera. My computer did not have one. So, I bought a webcam and it now sits on top of the screen. I am good to go. But first, as a kind of rehearsal, I asked Mike McNeil, who is in the group, and knows this stuff, to set up a chat for us. He did.
What fun. We laughed a lot, deciding which angle of our faces looked better and what we could set up as a background. We figured a bookcase in Mike’s office would be appropriate for him, and I put a sculpture of a bird on my kitchen table as a setting for my “scene.”
As I saw myself on screen, I realized right away that I will have to hire someone to do the lighting, makeup and hair for my Zoom appearance. How did I look? As Charlie Brown would say, “AAUUUGHHHH!!!”
I remember once I was working with a former Miss America on a story for the Today Show. Snapshots were taken, and later, she and I looked at them. I moaned about how awful I looked. She kindly said “Carole, it’s all in the lighting.”
Come on, YOU pose next to a Miss America. It is NOT all in the lighting, but she was partly right. The lighting in my kitchen is not set up to flatter me on Zoom. And hair and makeup? Help.
Now, put away vanity, I tell myself. It’ll be fun and it will really be a pleasure to see my computer screen filled with 10 faces as we virtually reunite for the first time since this horrid plague began.
I will be brave. And Zoom away.