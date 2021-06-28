I staged a party the other night. I call it “deck theater.” We did this last year too. Three of us put on a show — reading stuff to whoever will come over to be our audience. Turned out to be just swell.
There were eight of us. We sat in the yard and laughed and talked and appreciated one another. Cathy read her poetry, which is excellent. Bill did a comedy routine using the phone book, and I read a monologue by one of my favorite humorists. It went over well. Fred wanted to take part, so he recited some of Faust in German. We did not understand a word but it was still a hoot.
After a piece of Key Lime Pie, courtesy Fred and Doris, we adjourned to our homes, much relieved to be able to socialize without masks and without distancing. We were all fully vaccinated and glad of it.
On the home front, I am trimming down a bit. Getting rid of odds and ends. I have too much memorabilia. I can also get rid of lots of clothes. Based on what I wear, I can dump 90 percent of my wardrobe.
I’m like my Aunt Caroline — not concerned about fashion or changing my wardrobe. I wear slacks, and tops, and that’s it. I want the colors coordinated and the clothes clean and that’s it. For me that usually means all black. Some for winter and some for not-winter.
I do have to have an outfit for a funeral or a wedding or some other such formal event – that would be a black top and black pants, a bit more fancy than usual but not much different from every day.
My sister, Myrna, and my mother were always interested in buying nice clothes. I never cared at all. My husband, Bill, tried to buy me good clothes, which was nice but I didn’t care. I always figured I’d get by on my looks and charm. (Leave room here for a horse laugh.) Works OK ‘til you get fat and old. Then, I guess you’d better dress nice. Still, I don’t care anyway.
On the nature front, my birds and squirrels are overjoyed these days. I have three suet chunks swinging from the lilac bush and the garage. The birds love that. Plus, I put a pie tin on the ground with lots of bird seed in it plus another pie tin nailed to the deck railing, also loaded with bird seed. Here, the squirrels join in. I think the word is out: Soup’s always on at the Wendt place.
I am happy to report that a calla lily is peeking out from a bulb I planted (courtesy friend Shirley).
Remember the famous Katharine Hepburn line: “the calla lilies are in bloom again ”? It’s from a play within a play in “Stage Door,” a movie she made early in her career.
I never thought I’d actually be able to say I have a calla lily in my yard. And, actually, some time being able to say, “MY calla lily is in bloom.” Could happen come fall. Thank you, friend Shirley.