In case you haven’t noticed (oh, you have, OK) this past 18 months has been a difficult time. Goodness gracious, just about everything untoward has happened on the third planet. Fire, flood, pestilence, drought, rampant violence in the streets, Stuff right out of the Old Testament sent to punish or at least warn the incredulous or skeptic. Everyone, rich and poor, smart and not-so-smart has been affected (or infected) in some way by these bad times.
A level of society not often given a name or place have found it difficult to meet and share thoughts, stories, agendas, and opinions that social distancing has prevented. It’s difficult to articulate true feelings through a mask or a ventilator. Virtual reality doesn’t provide the warmth of face to face. One could classify this passel of poor souls as a gang of once vigorous geezers no longer part of the work force. They wish to relax and exchange time of day, grandiose memories of yesteryear, and a good doctor to fix knee, hip, back, whatever. Many places of refuge and Socratic exchange temporarily closed their doors to the loafer, idler, lazybones and drone. Where to go? We’ve been vaccinated.
I am one of these lost souls seeking a common yet private clean area where heckling is encouraged, and pertinent unclassified information is passed along without fact checking. Shouting and coarse or offensive language is not encouraged, these are public places after all. A certain amount of decorum is observed. Opinions and recollection of events sometimes require adjusting.
Coffee seems to be the choice of most idlers because of cost. The meetings are very informal. Shorts supported with belt and suspenders is common. Black support hose adds to the ensemble. Some gatherings come and go in shifts 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m. The cluster of coots I hang with shuffle in at about 9 a.m. I cannot disclose the location, because handicap parking is limited.
Several tables are crowded with octogenarians plus a few young bucks in their 70s. All are welcome. Our table likes to play various dice games at 25 cents a caper. About $10 in quarters are carried in used plastic medicine bottles. Memory at this time of life can be an issue, so occasionally, not often, a discussion of rules and who did what will ensue. Peace, joy and good will are emphasized. We have found a haven again.