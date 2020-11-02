One day while sightseeing in the country, I stopped by a new friend’s house. Karen lives on a lovely farm in a beautiful home. We became acquainted when she joined a club I belong to. Karen is a widow and lives with a friend whom I was soon to meet.
It was easy to socially distance ourselves; her living room was huge. Windows lined one wall and sunshine flooded the place. We had just begun to talk when I noticed a large black cat staring at me from the window sill across the room.
I love cats; I still miss Lili, my calico cat who died after being my roommate for 21 years. “Who is that?” I asked.
Karen said, “That’s Houdini. He’s rather standoffish; doesn’t take to strangers very well. He is not particularly friendly to me either. But I love him anyway.”
By this time, Houdini had leaped down from the window sill and, eying me watchfully, began to edge nearer. Cat people know how to behave when strange cats check you out. Sit very still, lower your hand and let them sniff you to see who you are.. all the while murmuring in a high baby voice, “Here, kitty, kitty. I am a friend. You are beautiful. What a wonderful cat you are.”
Houdini, to Karen’s and my delight, approached me, sniffed my hand, and let me lightly touch his tail as he strode away.
Karen was amazed.
“He’s never come that close to a stranger before. Even with me, he’ll sit in my lap once in a while but only for a few minutes.”
I said maybe he approached me because he sensed I was a cat in a previous life. I’m guessing that was in ancient Egypt where they worshiped cats and even mummified them — burying them alongside the pharaohs. I toured Egypt once and brought back a tiny statue of Bastet, a black cat ancient Egyptians believed to be a god. Oh, I am definitely fascinated by cats.
Karen and I chatted later on the phone. She said, ‘Houdini kept watching the door after you left; I know he was wondering what happened to the nice lady. He also jumped up on the sofa where you had been sitting. He seemed to be searching for you. He’s never done that before.”
I was flattered that Houdini had taken a liking to me, but I sensed it would be a good idea to allay any fears Karen might have that Houdini would like me better than her.
“Karen,” I told her, “I’d never want to compete with you for his affection – hard as that would be to do.”
“Oh, that’s OK,” she said. “Don’t worry about that even though I guess I am a little sensitive on that score. We had a dog that preferred my husband to me – even though I fed him, brushed him and took care of him. One day when I was coming up the driveway in our pickup truck, the dog greeted me — running alongside the truck, barking and jumping. But when I got out, and he saw it was me not my husband, his face dropped, he stopped barking and jumping and ran off. Now that can hurt your feelings.”
She laughed at herself but I could see it was still a painful memory.
Karen said she’d love for us to get together again sometime. We had a lot in common: both widows, both avid readers, and both, not antisocial, but happy to be independent and living on our own. I said, ”Yes, let’s do that. Love to see Houdini again,” and I added quickly, “you too, of course.”
Karen got the joke. Happily, she has a sense of humor. I wonder if Houdini has a sense of humor, too. He seemed rather serious. We shall see.
Karen advised me to get another cat. She thinks I need one. I think she may be right — my crush on Houdini a case in point.