I do not have children. Nor did my sister. Not so much on purpose — it was the luck of the draw.
That means, unlike most of my peers in town, I do not have sons, grandsons, daughters, daughters-in-law, granddaughters and others of like rank, who are eager to do the odd chores around my place.
Calm down. I know you’re going to say, “Wait a minute. My kids and other progeny live far away; they work full-time even if they are close by. They aren’t necessarily falling all over themselves to mow my lawn, fix my leaky roof, or move my refrigerator away from the wall so I can clean behind it.”
OK, OK, that might be true, but here are some of the tasks my friends’ offspring have helped them with: wallpapering the kitchen, hooking up the garden hose, carting the rider mower to the repairman – and that list goes on. Now, I am not jealous. My friends deserve such attentions. After all, they changed a lot of diapers, cooked a lot of meals, and worried themselves sick after the kids learned to drive and came home too late sometimes. They paid their dues.
Here’s the point: I have to have helpers who don’t owe me anything. I have to win them over with a decent price for their services and, of course, a pleasing manner. That works out pretty well most of the time.
I have a great plumber – he responds so fast he’s at my house before I’ve hung up the phone. (I exaggerate only a little.) I am not telling you who he is for fear you might win him away. My car mechanic is the best. Reliable and funny to boot. Both of these guys have excellent senses of humor. I got really lucky with them.
And, once in a while I need some sewing done: Hemming up slacks or taking something in (I’m losing weight, so that has become necessary lately). I do some of that myself but talk about amateurish ... wow. So if it matters, I take it to my favorite seamstress in town. She is excellent at her job and a lively conversationalist besides.
But there have been some disappointments too. One fellow promised he’d show up to help me out and did not. One promised an estimate on a big job three years ago and I’m still waiting. Another ignored about half a dozen calls until I finally got the hint and realized he just was not interested. Stuff that happens to all of us, I am sure.
Generally, I have had very good luck finding help for stuff my nonexistent sons and daughters might have done for me. On the other hand, my progeny might have decided to live in France working for the United Nations, become movie stars and always on location, or philosophers living in the Outback of Australia.
You never know. You just play it as it lays – fend for yourself – and if you get lucky, you might find gems like those I found.