This week, a well-known teacher and coach (some would say, character-builder) and his eight-year-old grandson mowed our lawn.
We have engaged the grandson to mow our lawn this summer. We pay him a nominal fee and provide a glass of lemonade to refresh him in his labors. He does an excellent job and always says, “thank you.” I believe his parents are trying to instill values of genuine gratitude and an attitude of helping others because it’s “the right thing to do.”
It was especially gratifying to see two generations working together in a common effort to help a person (in this case me) who can no longer slam-dunk or win 60-love.
They went about their task in a timely manner; my wife said in about 15 to 20 minutes. The grandfather, a very tall, athletic fellow, provided his own mower, while the grandson used ours, both walk--behind mowers with baggers. They carefully collected the clippings and placed them in a small trailer at curbside. I later took the debris to the compost site so generously provided by the city of Litchfield.
Well, then, how to pay these kind, ambitious fellows? Now there were two guys, both equally willing to help others. The younger accepted the lemonade gratefully, the grandfather kept on mowing. It seems the grandson (word spreads when a task is well done) had procured three other jobs in addition to mine and offered to split the fee, if any, with his grandfather.
The older man, said, “Thank you, but it is not necessary.” There is comfort in retirement knowing you have enough but not too much.
I find beauty, and the presence of a higher power, watching young people grow and learn. Especially when a parent, grandparent, brother or sister is setting a good example. Sometimes that good example is just surviving; finding a way to make things better, or easier, or making fewer poor decisions.
We have lots of decisions to make in the coming months: the economy, schools, health, freedom, leadership. Please, I beg all Americans, let’s make this country a less frightening place to live. Make it a place where lawns can be mowed, lemonade drank, and respect given to all. Share the wealth of truth, learning and real demonizing of falsehood and hate. Let’s do our best, America. We all could follow the example of this young boy and his grandfather.