I added two trees to my yard a few years ago. One is a maple and the other is a lilac tree. My late friend Ron Markovich planted the maple, and Stockmen’s nursery planted the lilac tree. Both are doing well. I’d say in human terms they are robust teenagers.
After Ron and my sister Myrna passed away, I named the trees after them. They were good friends for decades and had many happy times together. I kept an eye on the trees and noticed they were growing toward each other. It was as if the two “friends’ were reaching out toward each other’s leaves.
One day, I imagined, they would be holding hands, so to speak. But no matter how much time passed or how much they grew closer and closer, they never actually touched. That seemed mysterious to me; they were easily big enough to do so.
Good ol’ Google on the internet gave me the answer. Trees do NOT want to touch leaves. They avoid it. The folks who study these things have been trying to figure out why since it was first noticed back in the Twenties.
It’s thought that maybe this is the trees’ way of avoiding disease from each other and also to provide space between them allowing sunlight for the photosynthesis they need to survive. No one’s quite sure. It’s been called “crown shyness.”
So, it’s a fact. My two trees will never touch leaves no matter how old they get. They will live peacefully side by side but always keep their distance even if it’s just a few inches.
Here’s a thought: Next time you wrap your arms around a tree and give it a hug; you might consider the possibility that the tree is not comfortable with such up close and personal attention.