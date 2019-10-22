Bahá’ís and the world over will celebrate the bicentenary of the Birth of the Báb Oct. 29.
The Báb (the Gate in Arabic) heralded the coming of the founder of the Bahá’í Faith, Bahá’u’lláh (the Glory of God in Arabic), whose teachings emphasized that all people are fruits of one tree, that the spiritual foundation of all major religions is one and all are guided by the same loving Creator.
The Báb was born in Shiraz, Iran, and at the age of 25, He arose to promote His Cause. Though a merchant, His teachings rocked the foundations of the “religious laws, customs, manners, morals and habits of Persia,” writes ‘Abdu’l-Bahá, eldest son of Bahá’u’lláh, in his book titled “Some Answered Questions.”
Several thousand people became followers of the Báb, and many of them were martyred for spreading His teachings. Likewise, at the age of 31, the Báb and Anis, a youthful follower, were executed by a firing squad of 750 men in a public square in Tabriz, Iran, July 9, 1850.
To this day, the Islamic Republic of Iran persecutes members of the Bahá’í Faith, which is why my mother and father settled in Dubai, where I and my two siblings were born. My father, Faramarz Misaghian, was a devoted follower of the faith. He pioneered to southeast Asia to teach the message of Bahá’u’lláh for about five years.
When my father died, due to stroke, my mother, Soraya Misaghian, decided she wanted to reconnect with her extended family in California. So we traveled to Turkey, where we stayed for a year and a half, and via the International Catholic Migration Commission, we sought asylum in the United States.
I was 11 years old when we moved to northern California, and my level of English was poor. My early to mid-teens consisted of some rough times. I was easily distracted and didn’t do well in school. But everything changed during the summer of 2008, right before starting my junior year. I began missing my father and desired closeness with his spirit. I remember recalling a passage from the Bahá’í teachings, which motivated me to begin my spiritual journey for the first time.
“The progress of the human spirit in the divine world,” ‘Abdu’l-Bahá writes, “after its connection with the physical body has been severed, is either purely through the grace and bounty of the Lord, or through the intercession and prayers of other human souls, or through the significant contributions and charitable deeds which are offered in its name.”
Based on the above quote, I knew that if I studied the Bahá’í writings, became spiritual, took life seriously and prayed for my father’s soul, I would, at last, achieve nearness with him. As it played out, not only did I experience nearness with my father, I also experienced a nearness to God.
The Bahá’í Faith has taught me so many invaluable lessons that help me to genuinely appreciate myself, my life and the world, over the years. I’ve learned the importance of maintaining consistency between my beliefs and actions; that faith is conscious knowledge expressed in action; that the purpose of life is to know and to worship God; and that I am here to develop my spiritual qualities, which act as my soul’s limbs and organs for the hereafter.
I acknowledge that society is afflicted with many social ills such as racial prejudice of all kinds, greed and power-seeking individuals, extremes of wealth and poverty, division within the political spheres and others. Although the world is besieged with hatred, amorality and ahistoricity, the Bahá’í Faith has helped me maintain my sanity, motivation and enthusiasm in every endeavor of my life.
As a Bahá’í, I’ve learned to be optimistic and hopeful that the current conditions of the world won’t last. Humanity is heading toward a world that views all people as one human family, where societal structures will be refashioned to solely empower people to do good, and to realize their true potential. I sincerely enjoy talking to everyone I meet, whether or not their views are opposed to mine. I truly believe that even though people differ in their views, somewhere deep inside each of us we are trying to express the same desire of a better world.
The Bahá’í Faith has also taught me to appreciate life’s beauty and complexity, which is why, I think, it’s important for all of us to come together, have meaningful discussions and to develop new ways of thinking that will lead to creating a prosperous community life. In short, the world’s problems beckon humanity toward global justice, unity and peace, so that we may one day enjoy the fruits of world civilization.