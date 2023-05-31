My mom wore denim jeans from the 1950s through the 1970s. She rolled the bottom of the jeans until almost mid-calf length. And Mom wore her jeans with inside-out sweatshirts. Mostly, Mom wore housedresses or slacks with knit tops.

My dad never wore denim jeans during my lifetime. He grew up on a farm so he may have worn jeans as a child. As an adult, Dad was a dress pants and open-necked shirt guy. His dress shirts needed cuff links which I adored. Dad was the king of freshly polished and shined shoes.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

