My mom wore denim jeans from the 1950s through the 1970s. She rolled the bottom of the jeans until almost mid-calf length. And Mom wore her jeans with inside-out sweatshirts. Mostly, Mom wore housedresses or slacks with knit tops.
My dad never wore denim jeans during my lifetime. He grew up on a farm so he may have worn jeans as a child. As an adult, Dad was a dress pants and open-necked shirt guy. His dress shirts needed cuff links which I adored. Dad was the king of freshly polished and shined shoes.
My sister Deb wore jeans from her teenage years on. When she was young, Deb stretched out on her bedroom floor and sucked in her non-existent tummy so she could zip up her jeans. Despite my buying Deb comfortable knit pants when she was in a nursing home, Deb insisted she needed new jeans. Deb’s son, Michael, took her jean shopping, helping her pull up and zip her jeans. Michael bought his mom four new pairs of jeans. Later, after Deb’s death, when Michael went through his mom’s clothes, he christened her “Glitter Butt.” Deb loved jeans with rhinestones on the back pockets.
Growing up in Indiana, girls were required to wear dresses or skirts. Pants were allowed for girls only if they were under your dress or skirt on winter days. We took our pants off as soon as we arrived at school. Boys wore pants but no denim jeans; although, the Amish boys wore hand-sewn overalls made from a soft denim material.
Mom bought me my first pair of jeans during my senior year at Litchfield High School. I was not fond of wearing them, preferring mini-skirts instead. Mom and Dad were lenient about my clothing choices.
Although, Dad often reminded me that he made sure the doctor gave me my smallpox shot on my outer thigh so it would not show on my bare arms. He bemoaned not knowing I would wear mini-skirts that showed the smallpox shot when I sat down.
In college, I gravitated to wearing only jeans and flannel shirts, much to Mom’s consternation. During these years, my Grandpa Holmes started wearing striped denim overalls and gym shoes. I also had a pair of striped denim overalls that Grandpa teasingly reminded me not to wear at the same time he was wearing his overalls.
I gave up wearing jeans once I went to work after college. I occasionally wore a pair of white painter’s pants. Otherwise, I wore dresses and skirts for 35 years.
I started wearing denim jeans again in the last few years. I am not sure why except that I received a pair through Stitch Fix, a clothing service. I now have more pairs of jeans than I want to admit to purchasing. I tend to wear jeans with a top and a cardigan just like I use to wear skirts.
I do not own any jeans with rips in them. I just do not understand paying money for rips in your jeans. I thought I had adjusted to seeing people in ripped jeans. However, lately, I keep seeing people in jeans with big baggy holes at the knees.
The holes are larger than the denim patches Mom bought to repair jeans. In college, we repaired any rips or holes in our jeans by embroidering over the area. I had jeans with flowers and bluebirds on various spots where I had inadvertently torn my jeans.
Why, oh, why would you pay money for jeans with big holes at the knees? Why, oh, why would you wear jeans with big holes at the knees? You could easily poke your feet through the knee holes when putting on these jeans. If you do so, do you patch the rips so you can maintain the holes? It boggles my mind.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.