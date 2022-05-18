Years ago, when my siblings and I headed out the door to catch the school bus, our mom would yell from the kitchen, “Don’t come home until you have had a good day!” In other words, “Make it a good day!”
I remember one of my younger sisters sitting on the porch steps after we got off the school bus and not coming inside for a snack. When we asked her why she was not coming in, she said, “I have not had a good day yet.” Obviously, she took our mom’s words to heart. My brother and I tickled her until she gasped between her giggles that she was having a good day.
A “hard day” was the opposite of a “good day” when I was a kid. When we had a hard day, our mom would make a breakfast meal for dinner. We, essentially, started the day over so we could have a good day with one another before we went to bed. We might not know which one of the five of us kids had a hard day or what made it a hard day, but we knew if breakfast was on the table for dinner, we needed to do our part to make it a lively, fun meal.
Somewhere along the line, people shifted from saying “hard day” to saying “bad day.” “Bad day” in the Urban Dictionary is defined as “The point at which even the most sane, composed, calm, collected, stable and well-adjusted person in all of human history [would] utterly snap and lose it.” I think most of us declare a bad day long before the point described in this definition.
Daniel Powter wrote a pop song called “Bad Day” that reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart on March 30, 2006. The “Bad Day” video became immensely popular. And, “American Idol” used the song for its elimination rounds.
Nov. 19 is “Have a Bad Day” day. It is a national day created by Ruth and Thomas Roy of Wellcat.com, a company that sells herb products. The date is meant for sales and customer service workers to wish customers a bad day. It is a tongue-in-cheek wish to their usual wish, “Have a good day!”
My great-niece, Lexy, a third-grader, started counting her bad days a couple of years ago. Lexy’s count of bad days in her life is holding at three. It is amusing to have this blond-haired, blue-eyed animated child inform you about her three bad days as she counts them off on her fingers.
Lexy’s first bad day is one she knows from family stories. When she was a crawling baby, she burned a finger on a hot register. She has a small scar for a show-and-tell moment of her first bad day.
Lexy’s second bad day is a really bad day! She was tackled and bit on the back and side numerous times by a large dog in her neighborhood. The dog’s teeth pricked her skin in several spots and the dog’s claws raked her skin enough that she had deep and visible bruising for over a month. Of course, this bad day required the police coming to Lexy’s home and asking her questions.
Lexy knew the story of her older brother, Rylee, having a bad day when he was bit by a large dog near his eye. Lexy worries that their younger brother, Jace, will have a bad day of a dog bite. When around loose dogs, Rylee and Lexy remind Jace that not all dogs are as well-trained as their two dogs — Hank the Tank and Roman the Ramen (a Labrador and a Yorkie).
Lexy’s third bad day is when a bee stung her finger. She laid on the couch holding her hand, moaning about her bad day count increasing to three.
Lexy has experienced some things I thought she would add to her list of bad days: a big cavity, resulting in a tooth being pulled; bike and scooter accidents; a wart on her knee; arguments with friends at school where she cried; biking too far on her own, getting lost and the police hunting for her; being grounded — typical childhood experiences. She has rolled with these events and more.
Overall, Lexy has good coping skills. I always tell my nieces and nephews that the key to life is steadily increasing your coping skills as you encounter experiences that throw you for a loop. Although, if you ask my nieces and nephews what the key to life is, they most likely will tell you lots of water and pooping.
Granted, their answer is not wrong. But, it makes me roll my eyes because it comes from my mother. No matter what your problem in life was, if you shared it with my mom, she would eventually work her way around in the conversation to ask about your water intake and elimination schedule.
I remember moaning in frustration to my mom that I called to talk about a relationship issue, not my bodily functions. In reality, my mom was reminding me that I would need good coping skills to weather through the situation. Good coping skills are a mix of physical and mental health.
In response to sharing life’s hoopla with my parents, they would say, “I hate to tell you this but, you will live through this situation. You need a plan for how you want to live through it.” As I got older, I understood my parents were encouraging me to choose good mental health by developing my coping skills.
Both sides of my family have mental health issues with depression and chemical dependency. My parents wanted their children to be aware and take responsibility for our mental health. And, now my siblings and I make our next generations aware of their responsibility for their mental health. Hopefully, teaching them how to be responsible for their mental health will increase their coping skills and keep their bad day count low.