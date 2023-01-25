My niece, Lexy, who is 10 years old, baked me a birthday cake recently. The cake was two layers of vanilla confetti with white cream cheese frosting in between the layers. The cake was covered in a bright pink cream cheese frosting sprinkled with white stars. The inscription was the best part: “I love you! Happy Birthday!” Lexy’s cake is my favorite of all my 69 birthday cakes!
My mom was good at creating birthday cakes for her children. Although, we had birthday cakes from bakeries, too. I have a black-and-white photo of a “Mary Had a Little Lamb” cake from a bakery for my third birthday. I do not remember this cake. But I do remember another bakery cake for a birthday during my preteen years. It was a doll cake with the doll standing in the middle of the cake. The cake looked like the doll’s skirt.
For special birthdays like entering the double digit years at 10 or becoming a teen at 13, my mom went all out. My favorite mom-made cake was a train cake on a huge wooden lazy Susan. The train cars were in various shapes, including an engine and a caboose. Each train car represented a year of my life. I do not remember my specific age but I know I was a teenager.
On top of each train car was a little vignette of that year of my life, starting with the caboose and ending with the engine. The caboose had a plastic baby wearing a diaper on it. And, the engine had candles arranged close together indicating my new age. In between, there were little dollhouse-sized items like roller skates, books and a needlework project.
Mom collected these small pieces from antique and thrift stores. She ordered some from a dollhouse company. I do not know how long it took her to amass these symbols of my life. I did not have an inkling that my birthday cake would be so intricate. I wish I could have watched mom put the cake together. I saved all the trinkets in my jewelry box.
I love family birthday parties, no matter how large. But, with friends, I prefer small groups or one-on-one gatherings to celebrate my birthday. I am a December baby and restaurants are decorated to the nines for the holidays. I have had some fabulous restaurant birthday parties. And, sometimes tiramisu, creme brulee or chocolate mousse served as my birthday cake!
I have lived through two surprise birthday parties, both given by friends. One was an over-the-top event on Summit Avenue in St. Paul with a crowd of people. My friends confiscated my address book and asked everyone and their brother, as the saying goes. The band played great music and gave swing dance lessons. The food was spectacular!
I loved the birthday cakes — carrot cakes with cream cheese frosting from Wuollet’s bakery on Grand Avenue. The cakes were baked in tall loaf pans and split lengthwise for cream cheese frosting in the middle of the cakes. The tops and sides of each cake were iced with cream cheese frosting. Every cake had one big carrot in orange with leafy greens piped on top of the cake. The cakes were arranged side by side so it looked like rows of carrots. Every now and then, I make carrot cake in a loaf pan and frost it the same way in memory of this special evening.
The other surprise birthday party was also over-the-top but in a tacky way. I love classy and I love tacky. However, I found myself surrounded by dim lighting, bloody birds hanging from the ceiling and other eerie touches. The music was from Alfred Hitchcock movies. The food was both created and labeled straight out of a horror show. The cake was shaped like a flying bird with blood dripping from the talons and the bird’s mouth! I do not remember eating anything!
This party was created by friends, who knew I was afraid of Alfred Hitchcock’s movie, “The Birds.” Ridiculous and irrational fear is comical to your friends in college. I vacillated between excitement to see people and major flinching when the birds hanging from the ceiling touched my head or shoulders. What good are friends if they do not know how to make you jump in fear?! I watched “The Birds” in recent years and, much to my dismay, it is innocuous compared to horror movies today!
I turn 70 in December 2023. Lest another surprise party comes my way, I am announcing to family and friends that I want a tea party! I adore tea sandwiches, cute and yummy. Scones with clotted cream, jam and marmalade are a requirement. And, since I will turn 70, I want tiramisu, creme brulee, chocolate mousse and a Lexy-made cake — all four with pots of mango tango tea from Tea Source. Happy birthday to me!
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.