My niece, Lexy, who is 10 years old, baked me a birthday cake recently. The cake was two layers of vanilla confetti with white cream cheese frosting in between the layers. The cake was covered in a bright pink cream cheese frosting sprinkled with white stars. The inscription was the best part: “I love you! Happy Birthday!” Lexy’s cake is my favorite of all my 69 birthday cakes!

My mom was good at creating birthday cakes for her children. Although, we had birthday cakes from bakeries, too. I have a black-and-white photo of a “Mary Had a Little Lamb” cake from a bakery for my third birthday. I do not remember this cake. But I do remember another bakery cake for a birthday during my preteen years. It was a doll cake with the doll standing in the middle of the cake. The cake looked like the doll’s skirt.

Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

