I belonged to two book clubs in St. Paul. The first book club read contemporary fiction. The second book club read classic literature.
The book clubs were groups of women. Some of the women participated, like me, in both book clubs. I attended the first meeting of these gatherings, although neither group was my idea.
The first book club was born during a conversation between women who knew one another for years. I was invited to attend by one of these women.
The inaugural book we read was written by Gloria Steinem. I no longer remember which Steinem book we discussed one evening over wine and appetizers.
I remember sitting on a porch after a day of working, knowing we all had to work the next day, too. Yet, we were so animated about discussing books that the evening did not end until after midnight.
Over the years, this book club periodically ate gourmet meals prepared by the cooks in the group or at restaurants like 510 in the Groveland building in Minneapolis. Sometimes, the food reflected the book we discussed.
At times, people gave gifts like beautiful shells from the Carolinas when we read “Prince of Tides.” We did things like ordering basmati rice from the co-op in bulk and dividing it into individual bags.
We traveled to Chicago for the Georgia O'Keefe exhibit. We also flew to New York, staying in cheap hotel rooms that looked like cabins in northern Minnesota.
We responded to the hard times in one another’s lives. We weathered through parenting teenagers, divorces, work issues and aging parents. We saw one another through serious health diagnoses, attending funerals for family members as well as mourning the deaths of book club members.
This book club continues to meet monthly some 35 years later. A handful of the original members are the backbone of this group, opening their arms to welcome a steady stream of new readers over the years. The group has read at least 420 books!
The classic book club was born in my 30s after a close friend pleaded with me to help her start this group. She feared she was not thinking hard enough as she aged.
At the time, I was working an intense job and attending law school four evenings a week. After a push/pull conversation amid examples of my friend not using her brain enough, I acquiesced despite knowing my brain was overstimulated and weary.
My friend is 15 years older than I am. At 68, I now better understand her desire to read books that often require dedication, fortitude and the need to do some research.
Reading the classics may sound snooty but it really is a full-on history lesson. Time period, language, clothes, food, gender roles, economics, politics and more impact the novel along with literary analysis topics – character development, themes, plot, symbolism, etc.
Learning about an author, the writing style and how the novel came to be published adds depth to one's understanding of a classic book as a whole. It is interesting to know the contemporaries of the author, particular those who are authors too.
It takes effort but it is helpful to know the timeline of classic authors. There is value in knowing generally that Mark Twain wrote books before Edith Wharton wrote her books.
And, there is even more value in knowing specifics such as Willa Cather and Robert Frost were contemporaries, who exchanged letters. Cather published her first book, “Alexander’s Bridge,” at the age of 39. Frost published his first poem, “My Butterfly: Elegy,” at the age of 20.
Despite my overstimulated and weary brain years ago, I am glad I followed my heart in agreeing to start a classic book club. I now cannot imagine not reading the classics on a continuous basis. Jan Pease, the children’s librarian at our local library at the time, helped me start a classic book club in Litchfield.
Readers abound in both St. Paul and Litchfield. City and rural readers find connections to their own lives when reading the classics. Beach read season is almost over; the classics are calling!