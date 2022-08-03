The combination of cooler air lately and August’s fast approach has me thinking about seasons. I relish living amid the seasonal changes of spring, summer, fall and winter.
I enjoy the smell of dirt as the ground thaws in the spring. Shedding winter coats is cause for celebration. My sister Kathy brings me pussy willows. My eyes are alert to spotting the firsts of spring — robins, tulips, worms and dandelions.
I like to walk in spring rain showers, soaking myself to the skin. The trees bud and leaves pop out seemingly overnight. Birds return from their southern vacation, announcing their homecoming loudly in the early dawn light. The fragrance of lilacs renews my spirits.
The shift to summer brings rhubarb and berries. The smell of freshly mowed grass, peonies and lily of the valley makes me happy.
I confess I am no longer fond of temperatures over 90 degrees and I do not tolerate humidity well. However, in Minnesota, we are blessed with summer evenings cooling off before the heat returns the following day.
Minnesota lakes give days of curative waters, whether swimming or boating. Meals are eaten alfresco at cafes and at home. Tomatoes, sweet corn and watermelon become a feast repeated. Summer festivals, fairs and concerts create opportunities for community gatherings.
The smell in the air of fall comes suddenly. It is rewarding to harvest the garden bounty, canning, preserving and freezing. I arrange zinnia and black-eyed Susan bouquets. The leaves on trees turn both vibrant and dull colors, falling to the ground. I want dry weather so the leaves rustle and crunch as I shuffle through them on my walks.
Fall is a time of beginnings. School starts. Ever the student, I roam the school supply aisles, stocking up on paper and pens. Warmer clothes come out of storage. Oven meals take the chill out of the air. Fall cleaning gets under way.
Ready or not, winter comes with the snow, wind and ice. Dressing warm becomes a necessity. Reading, knitting, needlework and puzzles fill cold days and evenings.
I like to shovel snow, within reason. Day after day shoveling puts a damper on winter. Hot cocoa warms fingers, toes and my heart. I am a homebody so being snowed-in is blissful.
I always have lived with seasonal changes. A friend, who once lived in Minnesota and now lives in California, misses the intertwining of seasonal changes with her wardrobe, cooking and the liturgical calendar.
I too would find my wardrobe off kilter in sunny California. I prefer wool and knits over cotton and linen. I love the creativity of seasonal cooking and eating. I would be bored with a summer salad smorgasbord year round.
I want snow during the Christmas season. I resonate with the wintery days of Lent leading into the days that break open the light of spring and Easter.
A friend who moved to Florida says rhubarb does not grow in her new state. Rhubarb needs a cold season to grow. I need garden fresh rhubarb. I do not want to buy rhubarb in cans or frozen.
I am nearing the winter season of my 70s as I turn 69 in December. Like rhubarb, I need a cold season in order to grow further into aging.
I like the aging process. My hair steadily turns grey. My face and body reflect my age. I move slower and I no longer rush. I allow myself to start and stop tasks, meandering the long way to completion. I laugh often and tell too many stories.
I am retiring this fall. I have two degrees in special education and a J.D. in law. I also earned my lay pastor certification through the Presbyterian Church. I started my professional life in the residential end of special education, shifting into management.
I acquired MBA skills by helping to build the cable system in St. Paul. We started with a staff of 20 and grew to a staff of more than 200 in a year. A cable build is a fast-paced, mega-hours adventure. And, after graduating from law school in my 30s, I worked at a law school until I moved to Litchfield.
I did a short stint locally in social services before tutoring grade school students in reading. Tutoring students through Reading Corps Inc. at Ripley Elementary School the past six years has been rewarding.
I continue to be amazed at the commitment, skill level and creativity of the Ripley staff. The students in our community are blessed by the quality of education provided by Ripley’s dedicated staff.
I tutored full-time for four years at Ripley and then shifted to working 27 hours a week the past two years. I will miss tutoring students in reading. However, I am excited to shift gears into full retirement.
Although, I will continue my lay pastor work as God calls me. I have numerous writing projects on my docket. I am contemplating hibernating this winter. The season of reflection is calling my name.