The combination of cooler air lately and August’s fast approach has me thinking about seasons. I relish living amid the seasonal changes of spring, summer, fall and winter.

I enjoy the smell of dirt as the ground thaws in the spring. Shedding winter coats is cause for celebration. My sister Kathy brings me pussy willows. My eyes are alert to spotting the firsts of spring — robins, tulips, worms and dandelions.

— Judy Holmes is a voracious reader and an excellent cook, who resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

