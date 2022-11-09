“One of the unspoken things about being an adult is having a favorite burner on the stove.”

I keep stumbling upon this quote on social media. The quote makes me laugh because it is a truth for me — a funny truth. I did not realize this also was true for other people. And, when I thought about it, I realized that my favorite burner is the burner I saw my mom use most often.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

