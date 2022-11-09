“One of the unspoken things about being an adult is having a favorite burner on the stove.”
I keep stumbling upon this quote on social media. The quote makes me laugh because it is a truth for me — a funny truth. I did not realize this also was true for other people. And, when I thought about it, I realized that my favorite burner is the burner I saw my mom use most often.
My favorite burner is the left front one. I can easily picture my mom at the stove with a pan on the same burner. Her mother, my Grandma Gusty, favored the left front burner, too. The three of us never talked about having a favorite burner, let alone that we all favored the same burner.
My Grandma Nellie, most likely, did not have a favorite burner, I say this because she did not like to cook. My mom thought Grandma Nellie’s cooking was best avoided. The aunts cooked the meals when we gathered as an extended family at my grandparents’ home.
However, when we gathered in the summer for a picnic at Rice Lake, the meal was often a potluck unless the uncles caught enough fish for a fish fry. For potlucks, my grandma would bring one of her famous hot dishes. She always used macaroni, as we once called pasta, and hamburger.
Grandma did not grasp that such hot dishes called for cream soup. Rather, she added soups like vegetable beef and chicken noodle. Of course, the addition of a broth-based soup made the hot dish runny, not creamy. It was quite common to peer into Grandma’s hot dish and see different noodle shapes from soups along with the elbow macaroni.
My mom would quietly point out Grandma’s hot dish, having previously explained to us children not to eat it. Although, there was the time that in the rush of feeding so many people, mom had not whispered what pan Grandma’s hot dish was in before we started filling our plates.
On one side of the table, helping her youngest child, Kim, fill her plate, mom spotted my sister Deb on the other side of the table. Lo and behold, Deb had just picked up the spoon in Grandma’s hot dish when a loud “No!” escaped mom’s mouth.
With all the commotion of a large family, most people did not pay attention to mom’s excited voice. We children heard mom and so did Grandma. We knew good and well what mom’s admonishment meant. Deb let go of the spoon in a flash. Grandma came scurrying over, thinking Deb needed help filling her plate.
Little, sweet, blue-eyed Deb looked up at Grandma and said, “My mom doesn’t want me to eat the bad hot dish.” Without missing a beat, Grandma exclaimed, “I already told your Grandpa not to eat it, too!” Mom’s face blushed while Grandma talked about mom’s good cooking as Grandma helped Deb with her plate.
From then on, Grandma teased mom about telling her children not to eat their grandmother’s hot dish.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.