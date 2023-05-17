My mother’s response to children with high-pitched melodramatic voices saying, “I can’t find my shoes! Do you know where they are?!” was pricelessly unhelpful.
Her voice and demeanor (no eye rolling) were calm and cheerful. She simply said, “Your shoes are wherever you last wore them.” Her words made you think of when you last had your shoes on your feet. Sorta helpful but not as helpful as you wanted at that moment in time when the countdown to the school bus arriving at our door was ticking loudly.
When I was a kid, we had school shoes, gym shoes, church shoes, play shoes and outdoor boots. The gym shoes stayed at school all year unless you brought them home with your gym uniform to be washed over Christmas vacation.
Our clothes matched our shoes. We had school clothes, church clothes and play clothes. And our clothes followed the rules of where the shoes did or did not go. Only mom could deem when school clothes and shoes were worn enough to become play clothes and shoes. I doubt our dad, who was a clothes horse and shoe fanatic himself, had any authority over our shoes or clothes.
Although Dad earned the money that bought the shoes and clothes as our mom was a full-time stay-at-home-working mother, Mom did the shopping for our shoes and clothes, taking us with her or ordering through a catalog.
Except, there was one time Dad took us shoe shopping because he made the mistake of saying, “Betty, how hard can it be?” when Mom was wound-up about taking the five of us shoe shopping for school, which meant two pairs of shoes a piece (school and gym) or 10 pairs of shoes total.
The previous year’s school shoe shopping had a hiccup. For the first time, Mom had me help with the shoe fittings. She asked me to check where sister Kathy’s toes were in a pair of school shoes Kathy had on. I pushed down on the front of the shoe and thought I felt toes. I showed Mom where Kathy’s toes came in the shoes. We had Kathy walk in the school shoes.
Mom nodded her approval and, then, we tried on gym shoes. I told Mom that the gym shoes were the same size as the school shoes but were too big. I followed Mom’s direction to try one size smaller. Bingo! Kathy’s gym shoes fit.
Once we were home and trying on school shoes and gym shoes to show Dad and to start breaking them in, sweet little Kathy whispered in my ear that there was something in her school shoes. I put my hand in one of her school shoes and pulled out a wad of white, stiff paper that had been stuffed in the toe of the shoe! All the chitter-chatter about shoes stopped as I pulled out the same white, stiff paper from Kathy’s other school shoe. We knew why Kathy’s gym shoes were one size smaller!
Mom swore. Dad laughed until the tears poured down his face. Kathy smiled big and giggled. I was stunned and hugged Kathy, saying I was sorry. The other kids howled with laughter. Mom told me not to worry because it was hard to buy five kids 10 pairs of shoes all at once. Mom returned the school shoes the next day and came home with the same shoe in a size smaller much to Kathy’s delight.
Dad, forgetting about this school shoe fiasco, made his “Betty, how hard can it be?” comment the following year. Dad found himself driving five kids to the shoe store to buy 10 pairs of shoes after Mom chortled with laughter as she ushered us out the door.
I knew we were in trouble when Dad chose to park in front of the shoe store where the parking was metered. I explained we always parked in the parking lot which was free because it took us two hours and we did not want to keep plugging the meter.
Dad said he had four quarters and he preceded to put in two quarters for half an hour. Again, I explained we needed two hours, so we should put in two more quarters so we had an hour, the total amount the meter would allow us. I reasoned that if we paid for one hour now, we could get change at the shoe store and would only need to feed the meter one more time.
Dad’s response was shocking news to all five of us. He said we could easily buy 10 pairs of shoes in half an hour. We walked into the shoe store and Dad announced to the clerk that we each needed school shoes and gym shoes. Dad turned to us and said the line he used when he was trying to get us all in the car quickly, “Let’s rock and roll!”
Dad stood and watched us fly into action. He did not offer us shoes to try on, nor did he measure our feet or check where our toes were in the shoes. He also did not rein us in from choosing more expensive shoes than Mom would have approved.
We helped each other find shoes, tried them on, walked, and did toe checks for one another. We lined up at the cash register with two boxes of shoes each. Dad paid for the shoes and we were back in the car before the meter expired. We were jubilant and celebrated at the Dairy Queen. We bought mom a DQ Dilly Bar.
Mom could not believe we were home so quickly. She laughed until she had tears in her eyes at our story about how Dad shopped for shoes. Dad refused to show Mom or us the receipt for the school shoes. However, Dad never took us shoe shopping again.