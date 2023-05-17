My mother’s response to children with high-pitched melodramatic voices saying, “I can’t find my shoes! Do you know where they are?!” was pricelessly unhelpful.

Her voice and demeanor (no eye rolling) were calm and cheerful. She simply said, “Your shoes are wherever you last wore them.” Her words made you think of when you last had your shoes on your feet. Sorta helpful but not as helpful as you wanted at that moment in time when the countdown to the school bus arriving at our door was ticking loudly.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

