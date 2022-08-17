My sister Kathy recently made a chicken enchilada salad and chocolate chip cookies for the family of a friend and co-worker, who died. Kathy and Pat worked together for almost five years.
I listened to many Pat and Kathy stories during this time – enough so, that I was teary-eyed over Pat’s death and I never met her. Some people, like Pat, are treasures.
We bring food to grieving people who are mourning a loved one’s death. And, we eat together after funerals and memorial services.
Doing so is a universal custom. Historically, it was thought that bringing food after a death helped the soul move on.
I remember when I failed to honor this sacred ritual of bringing food to those who are grieving. I failed because I was thoughtless, young and incredibly clueless.
I grew up with a mom who cooked big for grieving people and funerals. I knew how to cook and I regularly entertained. I knew the man who died from cancer. His wife is a close friend, and we were working together at the time.
I have no excuse — just the story of being stupidly unkind. Our crowd of friends was young, working intensely and ate most of our meals in restaurants. I was not the only one who failed to bring our friend food. We all failed.
Sometime later, my friend mentioned all the food her husband’s family received when they were grieving. She talked about how impressed she was by this community of friends and neighbors, who reached out with food. My friend said she wanted to become someone who brought funeral food to grieving people.
As my dad would say, “buy you books, send you to school and this is what you come up with?!” Yes — this is what I came up with — absolutely nothing. Amid the hustle and bustle of working too many hours while focused on a social life of going and doing, I came up with zero-zilch-nada when my friend was grieving.
I did not think I was too busy to bring funeral food. I never even thought of funeral food at all. This death was the first in my social network. I could say who wants to think about death in your early 30s.
But, funeral food is not to help the soul pass on. Funeral food is for the living. Funeral food is good manners. Funeral food is part of the currency of community life.
When my dad died, one of the most precious hotdishes we received was from a woman we did not know well. She announced at our door that she was not a good cook. The lady was visibly nervous about handing over her casserole.
We ate the hotdish that evening, knowing we were surrounded by care. This woman also gave us much needed laughter when one of the kids said “She didn’t lie. She is not a good cook. But, she tried.”
When we were grieving our dad’s death, the Shaw girls — Alison and Angela — won the prize for the best funeral food. Also, they knew we would have visitors, so they brought paper goods — napkins, paper plates and cups, Kleenex and toilet paper. I have never forgotten their kindness in thinking of the needed paper goods.
My friend Annie’s mom always kept a meatloaf in the freezer for funeral food. As soon as she delivered her meatloaf to a grieving household, she made another meatloaf for the freezer. This was a woman who understood the importance of funeral food.
Funeral food after services has changed over the years, partly due to women working outside of the home. Today, it is common to cater the meal. Some churches still have the church ladies making and serving the food. I love seeing church ladies in the kitchen, be it for funerals or a fundraising luncheon.
Once I called my mom to find out she was busy baking for two funerals, neither one at her own church. Alas, two of my sisters were working while our mom baked and delivered their funeral food.
I love stories about funeral food. We often are healed by the kindnesses people show us in our greatest times of need.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.