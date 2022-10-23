My nephew recently unearthed photos of his mother, my sister, water skiing. I think he enjoyed learning more about his mom’s water skiing days. My siblings and I have lots of water skiing stories, but we share that time period with our cousins so the stories are less likely to be told to the younger generations in our family. Put us with our cousins and within an hour, someone will start telling Grandma Nellie water skiing stories. Grandma Nellie would do anything and everything for her grandchildren.
Before we were allowed to drive any of the boats, we grandchildren would beg our uncles to take us water skiing. They often were busy fishing, playing their guitars or talking. We rarely asked the aunts because they were busy cooking and chasing the little kids. Consequently, we were left to the only adult who would indulge us — Grandma Nellie.
Grandma was willing to take us water skiing for hours on end, if only we could have lasted that long. Grandma’s boat driving skills wore us out. Thank goodness we all were good skiers because skiing behind Grandma was challenging from the get-go until we docked the boat.
Often, Grandma would pop us up out of the water fast and then immediately slow down so we would start sinking, only to have Grandma gun the engine again and we would take off flying across the water. Grandma drove a zig-zag round-about crazy path, resulting in us not showing off our ski tricks and just trying to survive not sailing off into the wild blue yonder. Grandma was famous for jerky driving, crossing the wake of other boats, hairpin turns and not paying attention to the skiers.
It was treacherous for Grandma to pull two of us on skis at the same time. However, we were young, invincible and thought having a partner in the water when we fell outweighed the risk of Grandma’s zany driving. Once we fell, we settled in to wait for Grandma’s return. She often went by us, around us and too close to us. One time, she lost us for over a half an hour! Grandma was teary-eyed and beside herself when she finally found us. Still, we skied behind Grandma regardless of what she threw at us.
Eventually, my dad overheard the cousins laughing about surviving skiing behind Grandma. No other adult had ever gone with when Grandma took us skiing. I suppose we unconsciously knew if we said anything, Grandma’s hauling skiers would be no more. Dad asked me later that evening if what he overheard was accurate.
I hesitated saying we loved Grandma, she was the only one willing to take us skiing all the time, and what Dad heard was our bragging. Dad asked if he should go with Grandma when she took us skiing. I did not hesitate at all, quickly saying, “No!” My heightened response led me to telling Dad that we did not want Grandma banned from pulling skiers.
The next morning, Dad announced that brother Bob, cousin Dick and I could drive our boat for skiing. We did not have permission for the other boats in the extended family, but we preferred skiing behind our boat anyway. We had a blast pulling skiers and skiing ourselves. Still, there were times we asked Grandma to pull us on skis. After all, Grandma’s wicky-wacky-woo boat driving put us on the fast track of improving our skiing skills.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.