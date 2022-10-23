My nephew recently unearthed photos of his mother, my sister, water skiing. I think he enjoyed learning more about his mom’s water skiing days. My siblings and I have lots of water skiing stories, but we share that time period with our cousins so the stories are less likely to be told to the younger generations in our family. Put us with our cousins and within an hour, someone will start telling Grandma Nellie water skiing stories. Grandma Nellie would do anything and everything for her grandchildren.

Before we were allowed to drive any of the boats, we grandchildren would beg our uncles to take us water skiing. They often were busy fishing, playing their guitars or talking. We rarely asked the aunts because they were busy cooking and chasing the little kids. Consequently, we were left to the only adult who would indulge us — Grandma Nellie.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags