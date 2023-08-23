Minnesota, the land of 10,000 lakes, is blessed, thanks to the glacier erosion 10,000 to 20,000 years ago. As the glaciers receded, they left large holes that are now lakes. We ought to have a Minnesota holiday where we marvel at the wonder of lakes.

When you grow up in Minnesota, it is easy to take access to lakes for granted. Every town has a nearby lake. Kids bike or walk to the lake to swim and fish. Teenagers pile into cars and head to the lake for a day of cooling off from the heat. Regardless of the season, people of all ages routinely drive around the lake as entertainment.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

