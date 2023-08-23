Minnesota, the land of 10,000 lakes, is blessed, thanks to the glacier erosion 10,000 to 20,000 years ago. As the glaciers receded, they left large holes that are now lakes. We ought to have a Minnesota holiday where we marvel at the wonder of lakes.
When you grow up in Minnesota, it is easy to take access to lakes for granted. Every town has a nearby lake. Kids bike or walk to the lake to swim and fish. Teenagers pile into cars and head to the lake for a day of cooling off from the heat. Regardless of the season, people of all ages routinely drive around the lake as entertainment.
When my family moved to Indiana, we kids were in disbelief that our area did not have a lake. We went from living in a state with 10,000 lakes to a state with 86 lakes. I swear, most Hoosiers can name all of their lakes, as they are lake proud! Coming from Minnesota, we felt a bit embarrassed for them. And, out of kindness, we did not always mention that we were from the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
The closest lake to our Indiana home was an hour away. Going to a lake was an adventure. When a family went to a lake, everyone in the neighborhood knew about the trip. Families proudly listed the lakes they had visited.
People thought our parents were nuts to own a speed boat in Indiana, let alone to pay to dock it an hour away. Our friends never gained permission from their parents to water ski with us. The parents did not trust life jackets.
Because boating was not the norm in Indiana, it carried some social cachet. Dad wore a skipper hat when we went boating, a hat he would never wear in Minnesota where owning a boat is the norm. We laughed and teased Dad about his skipper hat.
After one long day of boating, my brother, Bob, and I were unloading skis and other paraphernalia. Skipper Dad stood on the dock issuing directions with nothing in his hands. I no longer recall who made the famous “The Skipper is in the lake!” move we still laugh about.
I was less coordinated than Bob; I am betting it was me. Regardless, one of us, overloaded and skis akimbo in our arms, turned on the dock quickly. The empty-handed Skipper in his chinos, summer shirt, moccasins and hat flailed his arms to keep his balance and then toppled into the lake. Skipper overboard!
When we lived in Indiana, our family returned to Minnesota in the summer, staying in cabins on lakes near the Litchfield area. When we moved back to Minnesota, it was a given that our parents would buy a lake home. The Skipper always said, “Lake air is good for the body and soul.”
Our parents are gone now. We chuckle that none of us owns a lake home because we learned how much work a lake home takes (and how many guests you will have). However, we still hear the call of the lake. We just stayed at a cabin on Lake Augusta in South Haven.
The cabin is next to a spring flowing down the hills into the lake, bubbling cold and with a mesmerizing continuous gurgling sound. Jace loved standing in the lake right where the spring water came in and feeling the fresh cold water. At 5 years of age, Jace now understands how Lake Augusta fills with water.
The cabin is on the shoreline a few feet above the lake and amid shade trees. With four sliding glass doors, three overlooking the lake at the front of the cabin and one leading to the deck on the side, you feel like you are on the water. A family of three loons lives nearby. You can lie in bed, watching the lake and sky. The view is breathtaking yet calming, day or night.
We ebbed and flowed between a flurry of activity and motionless resting. Rylee fished earnestly, catching nothing worthy of eating but catching too many little fish to count. We passed on canoeing, favoring kayaking, paddle boarding and mindlessly floating on rafts.
We played Crazy Eights, laughing at Lexy’s sly grin when she won game after game, even though she calls clubs “clovers” and spades “clouds.” We made God’s Eyes (St. Brigid’s Crosses) from sticks Lexy picked up on the campground and yarn we brought from home.
We ate fabulous meals planned and prepared by Sister Kathy. Kathy and Uncle Mike grilled a couple of meals for us. Kathy runs a strict kitchen: no chips or candy until you have eaten fruit. Usually, a bowl of berries consumed meant no need for chips or candy. Sometimes because you were no longer hungry and sometimes because you forgot you originally wanted chips or candy.
Mostly what we did, consciously and unconsciously, is breathed lake air in and out of our lungs, refreshing our bodies and souls. The Skipper was right about lake air.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.