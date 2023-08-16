On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2002, I attended a workshop about laughter at my church in St. Paul. The workshop had a catchy name, but I do not remember it. The presenter was a woman I had read about and always wanted to meet.
We entered the church’s meeting space one by one or in small groups. Most of us were members of the church. We were a mix of ages from 20-year-olds to 80-year-olds. We sat on padded folding chairs, speaking to one another in quiet voices, if at all. One would not have guessed that we were waiting for a workshop about laughter to begin.
The presenter started the workshop by naming the elephant in the room and encouraging people to talk before we prayed. On the day before our laughter workshop, Friday, Oct. 25, 2002, U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone; his wife, Sheila; his daughter, Marcia; three campaign staff members, Will McLaughlin, Tom Lapic and Mary McEvoy; and the two pilots, Richard Conry and Michael Guess, were killed in a plane crash in Eveleth, Minnesota.
Sen. Wellstone and his family were well known by many people attending the workshop. It was comforting to talk about what had happened and to pray together. When the presenter said she could not think of another senator who had made Minnesota laugh harder, irreverent laughter rippled across the room. Remember Paul gesticulating like he was directing traffic while standing on the platform at the back of the green bus? Regardless of one’s politics, you had to laugh at the sheer audacity of the man. (As an aside, my mother adored Paul Wellstone. I thought he did not stand a chance of becoming a senator. I learned to never underestimate the power of a green bus.)
As it turned out, it was good to learn about the therapeutic aspects of laughter while we were in shock about the plane crash and eight deaths. Laughter is a physical reaction and an emotion. Laughter also is a skill we can cultivate. We can practice laughing, increasing our awareness that we can rely on laughter to help us.
Laughter increases our immune cells and infection-fighting antibodies. Laughter helps us become more resistant to disease. Laughter reduces pain levels temporarily. Laughter also decreases our stress hormones and releases endorphins that make us feel good.
We often think of laughter as a soft skill. We do not describe our laughter skills on our resumes — perhaps, we should. Laughter is a foundational skill for character strength. Laughter builds resiliency skills. People who are resilient amid life’s ups and downs feel more positive about life overall.
We live in a time of high expectations that we can have whatever we want, exactly how we want it, and at top speed. And, if our expectations do not happen this way, we act out verbally, emotionally and physically. We carry on like banshees and stomp away in anger. It is not working for our individual personal growth. And it certainly does not work for the world as a whole.
Our world needs people who are resilient as they live life and pursue their goals. We often need help being realistic about the amount of time, energy, determination and sheer hard work it takes to live life and reach our goals. We need people who can find the spark of laughter amid hard days. We need people who can light that spark of laughter and spread laughter to other people.
On that October day almost 21 years ago, we practiced laughing. We did lots of laughter exercises, silly as it sounds. For years after this workshop, church members who were in attendance would start laughing when we saw one another.
A simple laughing exercise is inhaling a deep breath and exhaling with laughter. It will help release tension and bring focus to the present moment. As you exhale, make a “ha-ha-ha” sound. Then, for 30 seconds or so, laugh in a crazy-silly-exaggerated way. Do this sequence three times in a row.
Children love to do this laughing exercise. If this exercise boggles your mind, do it with a child or two. Children will help you find your funny bone. On any given day, children laugh more than adults laugh. The numbers vary depending on the researcher; but, most often, it is thought that children laugh more than 100 times in a day and adults laugh around 20 times a day.
I encourage you to do an internet search for laughter exercises. Believe it or not, there are yoga laughter exercises. You will be amazed at learning about the practice of laughter.
— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.