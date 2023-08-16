On Saturday, Oct. 26, 2002, I attended a workshop about laughter at my church in St. Paul. The workshop had a catchy name, but I do not remember it. The presenter was a woman I had read about and always wanted to meet.

We entered the church’s meeting space one by one or in small groups. Most of us were members of the church. We were a mix of ages from 20-year-olds to 80-year-olds. We sat on padded folding chairs, speaking to one another in quiet voices, if at all. One would not have guessed that we were waiting for a workshop about laughter to begin.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

Tags